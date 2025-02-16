Dear Reader,
Welcome to our independent publication.
The Palestine Chronicle is registered as an EU-based non-profit ETS entity, dedicated to educating the public by providing a forum that highlights issues related to human rights, national struggles, freedom, and democracy. We offer daily news, commentary, features, TV programs, podcasts, book reviews, photos, art, as well as media and speaking engagements.
Our team is composed of professional journalists, respected writers, and authors who do not represent any political party or champion a specific political agenda.
Founded in September 1999, The Palestine Chronicle has grown in importance and scope, thanks to the support of socially conscious scholars, writers, activists, readers, and communities worldwide.
All donations within the EU qualify for tax deductions.
Our Staff:
Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Ramzy Baroud
Managing Editor: Romana Rubeo
Editor: Nurah Tape
Editor: Louis Brehony
Editor (French): Claude Zurbach
Editor (Italian): Romana Rubeo
Web Development and Support: Mohammed Z. Badran
They Recommend Us
The Late John Pilger: “In an era where institutional media consistently fails to expose the harsh truth about Palestine, the Palestine Chronicle stands as a beacon. History, witness, analysis, and paths forward are here, written with authority and humanity. May it continue to shine.”
Noam Chomsky: “The Palestine Chronicle has been an indispensable source of information and analysis on Palestine, drawing from a wide range of sources—many otherwise inaccessible to the public. It has been an independent, trustworthy, and reliable voice. I urge you to support this unique publication’s growth.” (Professor Noam Chomsky is an honorary editorial board member of the Palestine Chronicle.)
Joshua Frank: “The Palestine Chronicle proves there is hope—that alternative media can one day overcome the corporate mainstream. Hope that justice will prevail for all oppressed peoples of the Middle East. Hope that humanity will triumph.”
Ramzy Baroud: The Palestine Chronicle is living proof that independent media works. Over the past quarter-century, its steady impact has transformed the global conversation on Palestine and has become a model for countless other independent media projects. Its survival—and growth—are crucial for anyone committed to challenging the dominance of mainstream media.
Our Writers & Contributors
The writers and contributors of The Palestine Chronicle are highly regarded professionals from diverse backgrounds. These include academicians, journalists, human rights activists, and artists, among others, who contribute articles and other valuable content. They include:
Ilan Pappe
Benay Blend
Fayha Shalash
Paul Salvatori
Robert Inlakesh
Jeremy Salt
Jim Miles
Noor Alyacoubi
Iqbal Jassat
Louis Brehony
Yves Engler
Asma Abuamra
Hamza Salha
Ahmed Dremly
Shahd Safi
Sisapeil Abu Lughud
Lubna Abuhashem
Richard Falk
Kathy Kelly
Blake Alcott
Tamar Fleishman
Mahmoud Ajjour
Omar Aziz
Jamil Khader
Haidar Eid
Ron Forthofer
Or Amit
Wafa Al-Udaini
Sam Husseini
Neve Gordon
Mats Svensson
Sam Bahour
Ira Glunts
John V. Whitbeck
Elias Akleh
Hasan Afif El-Hasan
M. Reza Behnam
Medea Benjamin
Nicolas J.S. Davies
Jamal Kanj
