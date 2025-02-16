Dear Reader,

Welcome to our independent publication.

The Palestine Chronicle is registered as an EU-based non-profit ETS entity, dedicated to educating the public by providing a forum that highlights issues related to human rights, national struggles, freedom, and democracy. We offer daily news, commentary, features, TV programs, podcasts, book reviews, photos, art, as well as media and speaking engagements.

Our team is composed of professional journalists, respected writers, and authors who do not represent any political party or champion a specific political agenda.

Founded in September 1999, The Palestine Chronicle has grown in importance and scope, thanks to the support of socially conscious scholars, writers, activists, readers, and communities worldwide.

All donations within the EU qualify for tax deductions.

Our Staff:

Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Ramzy Baroud Managing Editor: Romana Rubeo Editor: Nurah Tape Editor: Louis Brehony Editor (French): Claude Zurbach Editor (Italian): Romana Rubeo Web Development and Support: Mohammed Z. Badran

They Recommend Us

The Late John Pilger: “In an era where institutional media consistently fails to expose the harsh truth about Palestine, the Palestine Chronicle stands as a beacon. History, witness, analysis, and paths forward are here, written with authority and humanity. May it continue to shine.”

Noam Chomsky: “The Palestine Chronicle has been an indispensable source of information and analysis on Palestine, drawing from a wide range of sources—many otherwise inaccessible to the public. It has been an independent, trustworthy, and reliable voice. I urge you to support this unique publication’s growth.” (Professor Noam Chomsky is an honorary editorial board member of the Palestine Chronicle.)

Joshua Frank: “The Palestine Chronicle proves there is hope—that alternative media can one day overcome the corporate mainstream. Hope that justice will prevail for all oppressed peoples of the Middle East. Hope that humanity will triumph.”

Ramzy Baroud: The Palestine Chronicle is living proof that independent media works. Over the past quarter-century, its steady impact has transformed the global conversation on Palestine and has become a model for countless other independent media projects. Its survival—and growth—are crucial for anyone committed to challenging the dominance of mainstream media.

Our Writers & Contributors

The writers and contributors of The Palestine Chronicle are highly regarded professionals from diverse backgrounds. These include academicians, journalists, human rights activists, and artists, among others, who contribute articles and other valuable content. They include:

