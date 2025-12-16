The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Daily Thirst amid Tents and Ruins: A ‘Rough and Sandy Path’ for Gaza’s Displaced
By Shaimaa Eid
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Lethal Legacy: Revisionism, Neoconservatism, Big Money and Corruption
By Dr. Dan Steinbock
Australia’s PM Rejects Netanyahu’s Blame of Bondi Beach Attack on Recognition of Palestine State
NEWS
Gaza: The Moral Sickness and US Policy Derangement behind the Genocide
By Jeremy Salt
Ending Resistance: Why Palestinians Face the Same Fate, Weapons or Not
By Ramzy Baroud
Israeli Soldiers Shoot Settler near Kedumim after Assuming He Was Palestinian
NEWS
J’Accuse, Israel… US, EU, and Britain: Hind Rajab and the Architecture of Impunity
By Haim Bresheeth-Žabner
‘Your Mother Was Raped’: Israel Uses Sexualized Torture against Child Prisoners
By Robert Inlakesh
Why Israel is Pushing for Regime Change in Venezuela through Washington
By Robert Inlakesh
Undoing Exceptionalism: Leveraging the Law in Service of Palestinian Liberation
By Anita Patel
Dehumanization and the Killing of Animals: Israel’s Colonial Tools
By Dr. Nadia Naser-Najjab
Israeli Ministers Push Flag-Raising Ceremony in Gaza during Hanukkah
NEWS
