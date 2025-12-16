Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Our Podcast
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Daily Thirst amid Tents and Ruins: A ‘Rough and Sandy Path’ for Gaza’s Displaced
By Shaimaa Eid
16 hrs ago
•
The Palestine Chronicle
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Lethal Legacy: Revisionism, Neoconservatism, Big Money and Corruption
By Dr. Dan Steinbock
16 hrs ago
•
The Palestine Chronicle
and
Ramzy Baroud
23
3
12
Australia’s PM Rejects Netanyahu’s Blame of Bondi Beach Attack on Recognition of Palestine State
NEWS
16 hrs ago
•
The Palestine Chronicle
27
6
11
Gaza: The Moral Sickness and US Policy Derangement behind the Genocide
By Jeremy Salt
Dec 15
•
The Palestine Chronicle
2
Ending Resistance: Why Palestinians Face the Same Fate, Weapons or Not
By Ramzy Baroud
Dec 15
•
The Palestine Chronicle
56
4
29
Israeli Soldiers Shoot Settler near Kedumim after Assuming He Was Palestinian
NEWS
Dec 15
•
The Palestine Chronicle
62
15
34
J’Accuse, Israel… US, EU, and Britain: Hind Rajab and the Architecture of Impunity
By Haim Bresheeth-Žabner
Dec 13
•
The Palestine Chronicle
4
1
1
‘Your Mother Was Raped’: Israel Uses Sexualized Torture against Child Prisoners
By Robert Inlakesh
Dec 13
•
The Palestine Chronicle
2
2
Why Israel is Pushing for Regime Change in Venezuela through Washington
By Robert Inlakesh
Dec 13
•
The Palestine Chronicle
242
32
137
Undoing Exceptionalism: Leveraging the Law in Service of Palestinian Liberation
By Anita Patel
Dec 12
•
The Palestine Chronicle
2
1
1
Dehumanization and the Killing of Animals: Israel’s Colonial Tools
By Dr. Nadia Naser-Najjab
Dec 12
•
The Palestine Chronicle
and
Ramzy Baroud
4
3
Israeli Ministers Push Flag-Raising Ceremony in Gaza during Hanukkah
NEWS
Dec 12
•
The Palestine Chronicle
38
12
21
© 2025 Palestine Chronicle
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts