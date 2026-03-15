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Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
5h

Iran is conducing the war according to International Law, in a "fair" way, and there are no reason to disbelieve their claism: they did what they sais at every step of the conflict, from the past to today.

For the agressor there are no value in human life or allies, and to destroy Iran credibility is part of their "soft" warfares goals... and "false flags" are historically their speciality, as to lie is their sport.

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Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
5hEdited

It was obvious that the U.S. was going to use false flag operations to drag other countries int its war from before the actual start of the war.

https://substack.com/@1sol1x/note/c-222478520

They actually bragged about having used their Lucas drones from day one of their war of betrayal and aggression.

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