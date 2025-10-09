The Palestine Chronicle

Marianne Neave
Oct 9

Your last question:

"Will the world allow him to get away with this deception and genocide?" is the most important. And i don't think we can count on our leaders. The Palestinians are relying on our collective humanity. Will we past the test?

Les Johnston
Oct 10

A leopard never changes its spots. Only a fool believes it can. The pressure on Palestinian people to commit to a vague "peace" is criminality writ large. The Trump plan contains vague notions that the Zionists must be thrilled as you suggest. Israel releasing all the Palestinians held in death camps devoid of any human rights plus getting the 700,000 invaders out of the West Bank should be a must have. The stench of Kushner/Blair should be a warning of what is coming next sadly. (I hope my concerns are unfounded.)

