Muhammad al-Aswad, the 'Guevara of Gaza'. (Photo: via social media)

Unknown to many outside of Gaza and the Israelis who hunted him, the model of Muhammad al-Aswad served as a major inspiration for generations of resistance fighters.

While the profiles of many historical Palestinian resistance fighters, dating back to Sheikh Izz al-Deen al-Qassam and beyond, are today well known, little has been published on one of the central figures of Gaza’s armed struggle.

A child of the Nakba, born in Haifa on January 8, 1946, Muhammad Mahmoud Musleh al-Aswad was expelled from his home when, at the age of two, displaced to the Shati Refugee Camp, where he would grow up.

The environment in which Muhammad al-Aswad grew up was one of harsh living conditions, coupled with raids and massacres in the Gaza Strip. Perhaps the worst period came in 1956, when Israel invaded the Gaza Strip during their tripartite war of aggression against Egypt.

Despite having been forced to stop the war by the United States, in less than two weeks, Israel had set up a military administration that oversaw a four-month-long occupation of Gaza, until March 8, 1957.

After this, the Egyptians maintained control over the coastal territory and would greatly influence the course of the Palestinian struggle, including the course of Muhammad al-Aswad’s journey towards joining the resistance.

In 1959, when al-Aswad was only 13 years old, Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara paid a visit to the Gaza Strip at the request of Egyptian President Gamal Abdul-Nasser. During his visit to al-Bureij Refugee Camp, Che Guevara was recorded as having told one of the Camp’s leaders, Mustafa Abu Midyan, the following:

“You should show me what you have done to liberate your country. Where are the training camps? Where are the arms manufacturing factories? Where are the people’s mobilization centers?”

These early years would help cultivate an entire generation of resistance fighters and their ideology. Al-Aswad was not absent from these influences and had joined the Arab Nationalist Movement (ANM) in 1963, where he excelled at organising demonstrations against the occupiers.

He had even traveled to Egypt to pursue his studies, but ultimately returned to Gaza after a year, due to his family’s inability to support him financially, deciding instead to find work and dedicate himself to the revolutionary struggle.

Led by Palestinian resistance leader George Habbash, the ANM was aligned with Egypt’s Abdel Nasser, as a result it became extremely influential in Gaza.

However, in 1967, when Israel launched Operation Focus, a surprise attack against Egypt that initiated the ‘June War’, the defeat of the Arab Nations, popularly referred to as al-Naksa (the setback), resulted in the total occupation of the Gaza Strip.

Up until 1967, President Gamal Abdel Nasser’s brand of Arab Socialist Nationalism, known as Nasserism, had been the most prominent ideology driving the resistance against Israel. Yet, his defeat spelled an end to this era of resistance ideology, including the Arab Nationalist Movement that broke up.

In its place, the ANM’s Secretary General George Habbash, would go on to create the Marxist resistance movement called the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

In Gaza, the PFLP would quickly become the most prominent resistance group that led the majority of the armed attacks against Israel’s occupying forces. Key to this resistance was Muhammad al-Aswad, who would eventually earn the title Guevara Gaza.

Al-Aswad helped in the formation of the first PFLP resistance cadres, calling themselves the Vanguards of the Popular Resistance. The very first armed operation was an assault on the Saraya Prison, operated by the Israeli occupation forces and nicknamed “the slaughter house” by locals, using two hand grenades and was ordered by the Guevara of Gaza.

Muhammad al-Aswad was not only the mastermind of countless attacks against Israeli occupation soldiers, between the 1960s and 70s, but also an educator. He was a central figure in helping to spread the revolutionary message of the PFLP throughout Gaza, ensuring that the people became familiar with the likes of George Habbash, Abu Ali Mustafa and Ghassan Kanafani’s works and ideology. While the Fatah Party was also active in Gaza, the PFLP was the most effective armed resistance organisation in the territory.

Al-Aswad led the PFLP’s armed struggle in the Gaza Strip, while his counterpart Abu Ali Mustafa would lead the West Bank’s resistance. He even participated in an ambush on an Israeli military vehicle in the Shati Refugee Camp area, during which he successfully threw two grenades at his target and inflicted casualties.

This event and other street battles that were carried out under his orders led to a mass arrest campaign, where al-Aswad and around 100 others were all kidnapped by the occupying forces. Although he served two years under Israeli detention, his true role in the attacks coordinated against the occupying regime’s soldiers was not uncovered.

While under detention, he had also participated in the first-ever coordinated hunger strike by the Palestinian political prisoners.

In July of 1970, al-Aswad was released from Israeli detention and immediately returned to his work in preparing resistance fighters to launch attacks against the occupiers. These near-daily street battles, which would take place during the nighttime hours under the cloak of the dark, led former Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Dayan to declare that “We run Gaza by day, and Guevara and his comrades run it at night.”

These military operations had exploded in the early 70s, largely due to the efforts of Muhammad al-Aswad and his comrades. One of the most effective attacks on Israeli soldiers occurred in the Umm al-Limon area of al-Zeitoun neighbourhood, when the PFLP fighters managed to procure RPGs for the first time.

The fighters, under the command of Guevara Gaza, lured a convoy towards a kill position, opening fire on their vehicles and killing an intelligence officer, along with a number of soldiers.

Eventually, the Israelis had managed to receive intelligence through an operative who infiltrated the PFLP and identified the mysterious Guevara of Gaza. He was then tracked to the home of Dr Rashad Mismar. Originally, the Israeli army was unable to find al-Aswad and so brought in an engineering unit in order to take measurements of the house and ultimately detonated the entire building.

The Guevara of Gaza, along with his two comrades Kamel al-Amsi and Abdul Hadi al-Haik, refused to give themselves up when besieged, deciding instead that a fight to the death was a more favourable fate.

Across the Gaza Strip, Muhammad al-Aswad would become a legend and stories about his life were spread through word of mouth to all corners of the occupied coastal territory.

In fact, following the decline in popularity for the PFLP and Fatah movements in Gaza, the next generation of Islamic resistance movements would draw great inspiration from this central figure to the armed struggle. PFLP fighters in Gaza would visit his grave to pay their respects for generations to come.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

– Robert Inlakesh is a journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker. He focuses on the Middle East, specializing in Palestine. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.