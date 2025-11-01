The Palestine Chronicle

User's avatar
Samir's avatar
Samir
Nov 3

بدون حماية صهيوامريكيه وتمويل من الخونه العرب . ايام هذه العصابات معدوده

لم تفلح اساطين الحقد من الشرق والغرب في ثني المجاهدين او النيل من عزيمتهم فكيف بصراصير ابو الشباشب وغيره

Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
Nov 2

Too much of contemporary ‘journalism’ seems motivated more by a paycheck and publication (‘a buck and a byline’) than a genuine strive to expose thus challenge the corrupt powerful who abuse/exploit those with the least in this increasingly unjust global existence. Too many mainstream news outlets have been, to put it mildly, editorially emasculated.

I also strongly feel it’s the ethical/moral duty of Western journalists and editors to publicly expose the compromised news-media product and therefor its facilitator(s). By doing so, such brave journalists can at least then also proclaim they will no longer participate in its creation and/or dissemination.

Over decades, I’ve heard of too many cases of employees not standing up and doing what is necessary for the public and/or human(e) good, instead excusing themselves with something like: ‘I need this job — I have a family to support’. I have to say that — unless, of course, they were actually forced into coupling, copulating and procreating however many years before — such familial obligation status does not actually ethically or morally justify their willing involvement.

Quite frankly, journalists/editors with genuine integrity should and would tender their resignations and even publicly proclaim they can no longer help propagate their employer’s media product, whether it involves self-censored/missing coverage of a brutally lopsided foreign war or that of domestic corporate corruption that will harm the populace.

... Nevertheless, due to the risks involved, I’ve always respected foreign correspondents and especially admired those covering active war zones.

