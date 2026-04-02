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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
4d

Israel wants a chaotic Syria so it can seize and take some Syrian land. As far as they are concerned, the more Syrian refugees flooding into Europe, the better. You point out that this could backfire on them.

I think Israel's at the point where anything they do will backfire on them.

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Nick's avatar
Nick
3d

Great content…..thanks

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