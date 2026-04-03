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Melissa Redman's avatar
Melissa Redman
3d

That's really sad.Why is it that it's not freedom of speech to defend Palestine?Why is it okay to just dehumanize this nation of people?And they ARE PEOPLE!

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Digger B!
3d

Many of America's most respected universities were started by people of dubious morality. For example, Yale University was started by an officer of the East India Company and Caltech by a satanist...

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