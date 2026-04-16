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Paulo Kirk
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THe power of 319 Jewish billionaires and millions of Jewish millionaires and the Goyim Eichmann's in their employ, well, it's going to be tough to have agency and free will and thought as we all become part of the digital social dashboard, where our every move, thought, belief, activity, banking transaction, purchase, chew, urination, burp, REM, employment, entertainment, leisure is followed, plugged into AI data gobblers, and then controlled by the overlords of the tech totalitarian monsters.

There are 13,000 cool and clean-looking workers in Tucson, Arizona, building various parts and aspects of the Tomahawk and Patriot death machines. Raytheon, and most would say they aren't part of any baby-killing, journalist-splattering, school-bombing machine.

Beware of Gallup and polls and these surveys. Ask the right questions, and you will still get that mean, exceptionalist, lobotomized response from at least 150 million AmeriKKKans, all primed now with their crocodile tears for the 250th anniversary of genocide on Turtle Island.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/zionism-a-la-jewish-state-of-israel

Edward Bernays is now an army of Ellisons, Adelsons, newspaper strippers, Holly-Dirt producers, marketers, hasbara-queens, all tied to the dirty Talmudists of Zuckerberg, Brin, Dell, Page, Karp, et al. Eddy Bernays would be having orgasms if he were alive and a 20-year-old!

Hollywood as a Battlefield

Europe was producing Islamophobic and anti-Arab fantasies long before Herzl dreamed of a Jewish state in Palestine. Orientalist paintings, travelogues, novels, and early colonial photography portrayed Arabs and Muslims as irrational, hypersexual, cruel, and incapable of self-rule.⁷ Said showed that these portrayals were not random prejudice. They were embedded in imperial policy. The Orient was constructed as everything Europe was not: lazy versus industrious, despotic versus democratic, fanatical versus rational. Colonization could then be cast as charity rather than theft.⁸

8. Said, Orientalism

USC Annenberg’s data shows that Muslims are almost absent on screen and, when present, are disproportionately associated with conflict and extremism.⁵² Alhassen’s Haqq and Hollywood synthesizes scholarship showing that decades of negative portrayal help shape public perceptions of Muslims as dangerous, foreign, and less deserving of civil rights.⁵³ Leah Balter’s “A Violent Reality” directly connects Islamophobic attacks and hate crimes to cultural conditioning, arguing that people primed to see Muslims as threats are more likely to tolerate or commit violence against them.⁵⁴

52. USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Missing & Maligned; USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Erased or Extremists.

53. Alhassen, Haqq and Hollywood.

54. Leah Balter, “A Violent Reality: Hollywood’s Influence on Violence Against Muslims,” Cultural Daily, June 5, 2019.

https://mandissent.com/p/hollywood-as-a-battlefield

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