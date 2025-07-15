The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
Jul 16

Regarding the Israeli hostages, one wonders how many Palestinians, including children, have been (over the many decades since the creation of Israel) held in Israeli detention centers or jails without being charged for long periods of time, even years?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ontological intifada's avatar
ontological intifada
Jul 15

important read! thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture