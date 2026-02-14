Israeli President Isaac Herzog claimed during an Australian television interview that Israel bars international journalists from Gaza in order to protect them. The statement has drawn renewed scrutiny, as it comes amid the killing of at least 265 Palestinian journalists, mass protests during his Australia visit, and growing legal accusations that senior Israeli officials — including Herzog — bear responsibility for incitement and crimes committed during the war on Gaza.

Key Takeaways

Herzog justified banning foreign media from Gaza as a safety measure.

At least 265 Palestinian journalists have been killed during Israel’s genocidal war.

Protests followed him across Australia, accusing him of complicity.

His statements declaring Gaza’s population collectively responsible are cited as evidence of incitement.

International courts have already taken action: the ICJ ruled the genocide case plausible and the ICC issued arrest warrants against Israeli leadership.

A Safety Argument amid Record Death Toll

During his Australian tour, Herzog described Gaza as “a very dense area all booby trapped, full of ammunition and bombs,” arguing that even sending a detection dog could trigger the collapse of a building.

He presented Israel’s refusal to allow international journalists into the Strip as a precaution meant to ensure “people, journalists will not be hurt.”

The justification contrasts sharply with the documented reality inside Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office and press monitoring organizations, at least 265 Palestinian journalists have been killed since the start of Israel’s genocidal war — the highest number recorded in any modern conflict.

Many were killed while reporting, sheltering with families, or inside residential buildings rather than active combat positions. Entire media teams have been eliminated in single strikes, leaving local reporters as both witnesses and victims.

The restriction on foreign media access, combined with the deaths of local journalists, has drawn criticism from press freedom groups who argue that the policy removes independent observation while the only remaining reporters face lethal conditions.

Demonstrations Follow Australian Visit

Herzog’s trip to Australia prompted protests across several cities.

Reuters news agency reported on Friday rallies in Melbourne on the final day of the visit, following earlier demonstrations in Canberra and clashes between protesters and police in Sydney. Thousands gathered in central districts wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags.

Participants directly accused the Israeli president of complicity in civilian deaths.

Protesters referenced findings by a United Nations Commission of Inquiry that concluded Israel committed acts of genocide in Gaza and that senior officials, including Herzog, had incited such acts.

The demonstrations reflected a broader international pattern in which Israeli diplomatic appearances increasingly trigger legal and accountability campaigns.

Endorsement of Genocide

Scrutiny surrounding Herzog’s role has been shaped by his own public rhetoric during the war.

In October 2023, he stated: “It’s an entire nation out there that is responsible… civilians not aware, not involved — it’s not true.”

The remark was widely interpreted by legal scholars and rights advocates as rejecting the civilian distinction central to international humanitarian law.

In December 2023, images circulated showing Herzog signing artillery shells reportedly intended for Gaza. The act was cited by advocacy groups as a direct endorsement of the genocidal campaign.

Expanding Legal Scrutiny

The controversy surrounding Herzog’s statements unfolds amid ongoing international legal proceedings.

The International Court of Justice ruled on 26 January, 2024, that Palestinians in Gaza face a plausible risk of genocide and ordered binding provisional measures against Israel.

Separately, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants connected to alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity involving Israeli leadership.

(PC, TRT, Reuters)