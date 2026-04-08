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Les Johnston's avatar
Les Johnston
5h

Your analysis Ramzy is sound and highlights the depth that needs to be uncovered to expose what is under the surface. The rationality of Iran contrasts with the superficiality of the aggressors and accounts for why the aggressors have virtually bombed themselves into their own abyss.

The future reflection on the threats of Trump and he little mate in Israel inferring nuclear weapon use on a large scale must form part of the historical analysis of ideology and ethics. To threaten the end of the world for Iranians and sending the state back to the stone age must cross a red line which the UN must address..

Australian mainstream media is all about oil - petrol and diesel price hikes and shortages. This trivializes what has taken place. Shameful. Of much greater substance is the shifting of the grounds in the oil states as they might have noticed the lack of concern for their well being espoused by Trump.

The human toll and the multimillions of refugees from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria gets little thought relative to the few Israeli or USA people that have died. That narrative needs to change.

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Claire Schut's avatar
Claire Schut
5h

Let's hope the Arab (and Muslim) countries will (as you put it) recalibrate—before the region is reshaped without them, and a new Middle East emerges not as Netanyahu envisioned, but as defined by the endurance (and the interests) of its people—from Gaza to Beirut to Tehran, to Sanaa.

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