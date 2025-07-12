The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emma Goldman-Sherman's avatar
Emma Goldman-Sherman
Jul 12

Yes! All this! I hope they don’t retaliate against her although I think they already are. AND the fact that most countries purchase surveillance equipment from Israel makes them all refuse to stand up and insist on an end to this mass murder, genocide and forced starvation. They don’t want to be cut loose by their dealers. Even countries like Libya and Argentina with longstanding hatred against Jews are buying from Israel. (This info is documented in Antony Loewensteins's The Palestine Laboratory)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by The Palestine Chronicle and others
Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
Jul 13

For decades it's become increasingly clear to me that American presidents are essentially only symbolically ‘in charge’ and that they act far more like rubber stamps for, most notably, the American war-machine military industry.

Also, regardless of who’s president or prime minister, we in the Far West live in a virtual corpocracy. And, the more big businesses make, all the more they want — nay, need! — to make next quarterly. It’s never enough, yet the corporate news-media, which make up virtually all of Western mainstream news media, will implicitly or explicitly celebrate their successful greed [a.k.a. ‘stock market gains’].

Corporate officers shrug their shoulders and say their job is to protect shareholders’ bottom-line interests. The shareholders in turn also shrug their shoulders while defensively stating they just collect the dividends and that the big bosses are the ones to make the moral and ethical decisions.

Still, there must be a point at which corporate greed thus practice will end up hurting big business’s own monetary interests. But, maybe the unlimited-profit objective/nature is somehow irresistible. It brings to mind the allegorical fox stung by the instinct-abiding scorpion while ferrying it across the river, leaving both to drown.

With such insatiable greed, already very profitable big businesses will always need to become all the more profitable, even if much human suffering results. It really does seem there's little or no accountability when huge profit is involved; nor can there be a sufficiently guilty conscience if the malpractice is continued, business as usual. ‘We are a capitalist nation, after all,’ again the morally lame self-justification will go.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture