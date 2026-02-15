A private American security contractor that previously guarded controversial aid distribution sites in Gaza is positioning itself for a possible return to the enclave as part of a US-backed reconstruction framework, according to a detailed report by the Reuters news agency. The development comes as Washington advances a post-war governance and rebuilding plan centered on a US-led “Board of Peace,” raising renewed concerns among Palestinian organizations and humanitarian agencies.

Key Developments

US security firm UG Solutions held discussions with Trump’s “Board of Peace” about potential Gaza operations.

The company previously worked with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, whose aid sites were linked to deadly incidents.

Palestinian NGOs warn the firm would not be welcomed back due to past civilian deaths near distribution areas.

Job listings show preparation for armed humanitarian security roles inside Gaza.

The US reconstruction plan envisions aid expansion and staged rebuilding beginning in Rafah.

GHF May Return to Gaza

The Reuters news agency reported on Thursday that North Carolina-based UG Solutions, which provided security for the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), is preparing for potential new work in Gaza after being shut down following the October ceasefire.

A company spokesperson reportedly told Reuters it had already contacted US officials overseeing the political framework for post-war Gaza:

“Our proposal was received positively, but until the Board of Peace clarifies what its priorities are for security, UG Solutions is planning internally for a range of possible ways to support efforts in Gaza.”

According to Reuters, a source familiar with the planning confirmed that discussions between the Board and several organizations have been ongoing “for weeks” but that no final decisions have been made.

‘Inherently Unsafe’ Operations

The firm’s earlier involvement in Gaza remains highly contentious. During the GHF’s operations, Palestinians were killed while attempting to reach food distribution points located in areas controlled by Israeli forces.

The United Nations openly criticized the mechanism as dangerous. In June 2025, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed the US-backed aid operation in Gaza as “inherently unsafe,” stating: “It is killing people.”

Palestinian civil society groups strongly oppose the company’s return. Amjad al-Shawa, head of the Palestinian NGOs Network, told Reuters that “the GHF and those who stand behind it have Palestinian blood on their hands; they are not welcome to return to Gaza.”

‘Board of Peace’

Reuters reported that the proposed US plan calls for expanded humanitarian aid, Israeli withdrawal after Hamas disarms, and reconstruction supervised by a US-led Board of Peace headed by President Donald Trump.

The Board is expected to hold a fundraising meeting in Washington next week. Funds would support a phased rebuilding project envisioned by Jared Kushner, beginning in Rafah — the same southern area where most GHF distribution points previously operated.

Armed ‘Humanitarian’ Roles

Job listings published by the company indicate operational preparation. One posting for an International Humanitarian Security Officer involves “securing key infrastructure, facilitating humanitarian efforts, and ensuring stability in a dynamic environment”.

Preferred qualifications include proficiency in small arms weapons.

Another role — a Cultural Support Officer — would ensure “safe, effective, and culturally appropriate aid distribution.”

UG Solutions told Reuters the positions were intended for possible Gaza contracts and expansion into Syria.

Civilian Casualties

According to data released by the Gaza Government Media Office, approximately 1,109 Palestinians were killed by gunfire or shelling while approaching or entering American-run distribution centers in the Gaza Strip. The victims included 225 children, 852 adults, and 32 elderly people.

The same source said that across the two years of war, 1,506 Palestinians were killed and 19,182 were injured while waiting for humanitarian aid, meaning that deaths near the organization’s distribution points accounted for about 73 percent of all aid-related fatalities.

These figures were cited by Palestinian civil society groups opposing the return of contractor-based distribution systems, while Israeli officials have previously said troops fired only in response to perceived threats and crowd-control situations. The casualty toll has become a central point of dispute in debates over whether future humanitarian operations in Gaza should rely on securitized delivery models.

(PC, Reuters, UG Website, QNN)