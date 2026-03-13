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Tricia Cassel-Gerard's avatar
Tricia Cassel-Gerard
6h

Such enormous bravery. I hope Iran is able to break Israel’s resistance, so that Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen get some relief.

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Moritz87's avatar
Moritz87
5h

Keep fighting! 💪🇵🇸

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