The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Les Johnston's avatar
Les Johnston
Oct 10

The facts of Israeli actions repeatedly show the leopard never changes its spots. Never to be trusted. Words filled with lies. Never displays an act of grace or kindness. Just greed and power of the humanoid Zionists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
nop's avatar
nop
Oct 12

To be clear, this is a tactic that they use, not just them deciding to randomly bomb some stuff. I once spoke to a former IDF soldier who now works against the occupation, and he explained that it is orders to do as much damage as possible to civilian targets before the implementation of a ceasefire, in order to "dissuade further attacks"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture