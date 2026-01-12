According to his family, Adwan was detained despite suffering from serious health conditions, including heart disease, and in need of continuous medical care.

Palestinian prisoner groups have confirmed the death of a 67-year-old Palestinian detainee in Israeli detention.

Hamza Abdullah Adwan, from the Gaza Strip, died on September 9, 2025, according to the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS).

The organizations noted in a statement issued on Sunday that his family had previously received conflicting information regarding his fate.

The statement said that the Israeli army had notified them of his death, without providing further information, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Serious Health Conditions

Adwan, a married father of nine children, was detained at a military checkpoint in Gaza on November 12, 2024, the organizations said.

According to his family, he was detained despite suffering from serious health conditions, including heart disease, and in need of continuous medical care, WAFA reported.

The statement noted that Adwan is one of more than 100 prisoners and detainees who have died in Israeli prisons since the start of the genocidal assault on Gaza in October 2023. The identities of only 87 have been officially announced, the report said.

The organizations said the deaths were the result of widespread torture, starvation, medical neglect, sexual abuse, and other forms of deprivation, abuse, humiliation, and detention under inhumane conditions.

They emphasized that many detainees from Gaza who died in Israeli custody remain subject to enforced disappearance, alongside dozens who were summarily executed, WAFA stated. The prisoner groups cited images of detainees’ bodies returned after the ceasefire as evidence of systematic executions carried out by the Israeli army.

Rising Death Toll

Adwan’s death raises the total number of Palestinian prisoners who have died in Israeli custody since 1967 to 324, representing only those whose identities are known to rights organizations, the report stated.

The two prisoner groups said they held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for Adwan’s death. They also renewed their call on international human rights groups to take effective action in holding Israeli leaders accountable for war crimes against the Palestinian people and political detainees, WAFA reported.

