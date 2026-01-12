Araqchi said peaceful economic protests were diverted by armed groups linked to foreign actors, as millions participated in pro-government rallies condemning violence and foreign interference.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that protests, which began on December 28 over economic conditions, initially unfolded “calmly and legitimately,” but were later diverted into what he described as a “terrorist war against the country,” citing what Tehran claims is documented foreign interference.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Araqchi said Iranian authorities possess evidence of US and Israeli involvement in the unrest, including what he described as the infiltration of armed groups affiliated with Israel’s foreign intelligence service. He said these elements were responsible for escalating violence, attacks on security forces, and civilian deaths.

Araqchi said security forces initially handled demonstrations with restraint, before armed groups infiltrated protest marches with the aim of provoking chaos. He added that authorities recorded audio messages allegedly instructing armed elements to fire on both civilians and security personnel, noting that many victims were reportedly shot from behind.

According to the minister, armed groups also targeted police stations, government buildings, and commercial properties, and authorities have photographic evidence of weapons distribution among rioters.

The foreign minister said the government simultaneously opened dialogue with representatives of the protesters and listened to economic demands, stressing that Iran differentiates between peaceful protest and armed violence. He added that security and intelligence agencies retain full territorial control and will pursue those involved, both domestically and abroad.

Araqchi also criticized Western governments for what he described as a focus on condemning police actions rather than addressing acts of violence, calling on those countries to reverse their positions. He further rejected statements by US President Donald Trump, describing them as interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a televised address that the unrest was being directed by the United States and Israel with the aim of undermining national security. He stressed that while protests are a legitimate right, acts such as arson, sabotage, and attacks on public infrastructure are not.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said armed groups and rioters were responsible for the deaths of civilians and security personnel, warning that foreign-backed efforts to destabilize Iran would fail. In a statement, the IRGC accused the United States and Israel, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of directing and arming groups involved in violent unrest.

Iranian police chief Ahmad Reza Radan said several key instigators had been arrested overnight and would face legal proceedings, warning against conflating peaceful protesters with armed groups involved in sabotage.

Mass Rallies

As tensions continued, Iran witnessed large-scale pro-government demonstrations on Monday under the banner of “National Solidarity and Honoring Peace and Friendship.” According to Iranian state media and Al Mayadeen’s correspondent, mass rallies took place across multiple provinces, from Tehran to cities in the southeast, condemning armed unrest and reaffirming public support for state institutions and national stability.

Participants gathered in central squares and main thoroughfares, waving Iranian flags and chanting slogans against US and Israeli interference, while emphasizing what demonstrators described as a clear distinction between legitimate economic protest and armed violence.

Many speakers at the rallies stressed that social and economic grievances should be addressed through lawful and institutional channels, rejecting what they characterized as efforts to exploit protests to destabilize the country.

The demonstrations coincided with funeral processions in several cities for civilians and members of the Internal Security Forces killed during the unrest. Mourners carried coffins draped in the national flag, with officials and community leaders describing the ceremonies as expressions of unity and resistance to armed sabotage.

Iranian authorities said similar pro-government rallies were held on Sunday in western provinces, including Kermanshah, while large public funerals took place in North Khorasan, Ilam, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad provinces for security personnel killed during recent violence. State television broadcast live footage from multiple cities, showing dense crowds and coordinated demonstrations in support of stability and against foreign interference.

Officials said the rallies were intended to signal broad public backing for state authority amid unrest, while reaffirming the government’s stated position that peaceful protest is a protected right, but armed violence and sabotage will not be tolerated.

