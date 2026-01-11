Argentina has paused plans to move its embassy to Jerusalem after an Israeli-led oil project near the disputed Malvinas Islands sparked concerns over sovereignty and international law.

Argentina has suspended plans to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem following reports that an Israeli energy company is moving ahead with a major oil exploration project near the disputed Malvinas Islands in the South Atlantic, according to Israeli media.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Argentinian President Javier Milei ordered the halt after learning of a $1.8 billion offshore drilling initiative near the Malvinas—known internationally as the Falkland Islands.

The project is reportedly being led by Navitas Petroleum, which plans to begin operations in the coming weeks, with projected production of 32,000 barrels of oil per day.

According to the report, Argentinian officials warned that the project risks seriously damaging relations with Israel, despite Milei’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties. Since taking office, Milei has openly backed Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza and pledged to move Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem by 2026.

The Malvinas Islands, located roughly 480 kilometers off Argentina’s southern coast, have been under British control since 1833. The territory was the focus of a brief but intense war between Argentina and the United Kingdom in 1982, after which London retained control with the backing of its allies. Buenos Aires has consistently reaffirmed its sovereignty claim and has opposed foreign economic activity in the area.

While relations between Argentina and Israel have improved under Milei’s presidency—including through the launch of the so-called “Isaac Accords” aimed at expanding cooperation with Latin American states—the oil exploration project has reportedly emerged as a significant source of tension.

The embassy relocation, a central pillar of Milei’s pro-Israel foreign policy, now appears to be on hold amid renewed concerns over Argentine sovereignty in the South Atlantic.

Sea Lion Project

The decision follows a formal protest lodged by Argentina, which argued that the planned drilling violates international law due to the unresolved sovereignty dispute with the United Kingdom.

In a statement issued on December 25, Argentina’s Foreign Ministry rejected the project, warning against unilateral exploitation of natural resources in contested territories. The ministry said such actions contravene UN General Assembly Resolution 2065 and related resolutions governing sovereignty disputes.

The statement identified UK-based Rockhopper Exploration and Navitas Petroleum as the companies involved. Both firms are advancing development plans linked to the Sea Lion oil field in the North Falkland Basin, first discovered in 2010 and recently cleared for further progress by the local administration on the islands.

Initial production is expected later this decade, with first oil projected around 2028. Navitas Petroleum holds a majority stake in the project, while Rockhopper is a minority partner.

Navitas has previously described the Sea Lion field as the world’s fourth-largest undeveloped oil discovery, estimating reserves at 819 million barrels. Phase I development costs are projected at $1.8 billion, with Navitas contributing approximately $1.17 billion.

