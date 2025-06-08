The Palestine Chronicle

The host of an astonishingly disturbing YouTube episode of Breezy Politics (and I believe he made a reference to himself as being Jewish), titled “Think Israel Is Bad? Wait Until You See Its Society!”, bluntly states that present “Israel is a lunatic state”. (I'd word it more like: There are many otherwise-good people who have lost themselves in their rage that has resulted in seemingly-blind hate.)

In one scene, there are travelers partaking in “Genocide Tourism”, as well as Israeli school children on a field trip — of course all from a safe distance from the unfolding hell — taking turns looking through a coin-operated telescope focused on a smoky Gaza as Palestinian non-combatants — mostly Palestinian children — are being deliberately starved to death via Israeli blockades of foreign food aid; or they’re being blasted by the frequent IDF bombing runs courtesy of unconditional-use U.S.-taxpayer-supplied top-tech weaponry. (What comes next? Celebratory barbeques?)

In another scene, a conservatively-dressed young Jewish woman shockingly casually calmly says to the interviewer: “I just think we need to kill them. Every one of them. And that’s it. The [Israeli] government won’t allow it. The least we [Jews] can do is kill them.”

Surveys show this isn’t just a fringe opinion. One study revealed that, while only 8 percent thought it’s been too much slaughter of and suffering by Palestinian non-combatants, 99 percent of Jewish Israeli society felt it’s been either not enough or the appropriate amount of killing, maiming and/or starving of Palestinians, including so many children. Of that 99 percent, almost 60 percent felt it’s been too little suffered by the Palestinians, while 36.6 percent thought it’s been the right amount.

Source: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1h5kshVfAM

Of course, the above is largely kept out of the general Western consciousness by our corrupt mainstream news-media. No doubt such Israeli atrociousness is (predictably) deemed All the News That's Un-Fit to Print.

