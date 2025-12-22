The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

Honey Badger Journal
6h

What this lays out clearly is that the so-called ceasefire is functioning as an operational pause, not a constraint. When enforcement mechanisms are absent and diplomatic cover remains intact, pauses allow reconstitution, planning, and escalation sequencing rather than de-escalation. The regional danger isn’t miscalculation so much as incentive alignment. If war preparation carries low external cost and high strategic upside, expansion becomes the rational path. In that context, “peace” rhetoric doesn’t moderate behavior. It manages optics while force continues to be organized.

Reply
Les Johnston's avatar
Les Johnston
2h

Using history, it is clear there are some confounding factors that need to be thrown into the mix. Trump unpredictability and irrationality is a major one. Is Trump an Israeli puppet or does his ego and pride block the Israeli game? They are both driven by greed and lust for power. Mossad could always do its part too. There is history and form.

What if all or a majority of the Middle Eastern Countries put a stop to being a neutralized by the Israeli strategy of creating more division and internal "civil" war? Does Israel have enough money to buy each of them off? Eg Egypt gas. No doubt, USA would put dollars, establish bases to neutralize these countries.

The Israeli community may have a very short wick if and when its buildings and way of live get thrown into chaos as when happened briefly with Iran.

There is the possibility of an Enlightenment taken place in the international community and the realization that zionist ideology has no credibility as a state driven by deception and propaganda.

Whatever happens in 2026, Palestinians must be given a true voice to achieve peace and the genocide is permanently stopped.

Reply
