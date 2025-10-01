The Palestine Chronicle

Frank Sterle Jr.
Oct 1

Interestingly yet unfortunately enough, long before people of color became the primary source of newcomers to the U.S. and Canada, thick-accented Eastern Europeans were targeted with meanspirited Anglo-Saxon bigotry. As a broken-English, 1950s Eastern-European immigrant to Canada, my (now late) father experienced such maltreatment.

Hypothetically, if Canada and the U.S. were to revert back to a primarily Caucasian populace, I wouldn’t be surprised if Eastern Europeans with a thick Slavic accent would eventually again become the main target of bigotry within the dominant Euro-Canadian/American ethnicity/populace.

... It's sadly and shamefully true that while some peoples have been brutally victimized throughout history a disproportionately large number of times, the victims of one place and time can and sometimes do become the victimizers of another place and time.

Also, many people erroneously believe they are not capable of committing an atrocity, even if relentlessly pushed. Contrary to what is claimed or felt by many of us, deep down there’s a potential monster in each of us that, under the just-right circumstances, can be unleashed — and maybe even more so when convinced that ‘God is on our side’.

... Largely relevant to the present social and political turmoil, both domestically and abroad, are the words of American sociologist Stanley Milgram (1933-1984), of Obedience Experiments fame/infamy: “It may be that we are puppets — puppets controlled by the strings of society. But at least we are puppets with perception [and] awareness. And perhaps our awareness is the first step to our liberation.”

There is relatively little compassion in the world when compared to the very plentiful anger or rage. I, too, have been angrier over the last few years — perhaps in large part in relation to the Internet 'angry algorithm' sending me the stories, etcetera, it has (unfortunately correctly) calculated will successfully agitate me into keeping the (I believe, overall societally-/socially-damaging) process going thus maximizing the number of clicks/scrolls I’ll provide it to sell to product advertisers.

Still, we, at least as individuals, can/might resist flawed yet normalized human/societal nature thus behavior once we become aware of its potential within ourselves, however dormant. Once cognizant of it, enough people could instead perform truly humane acts in sufficient quantity to initiate positive change on a large(r) scale.

