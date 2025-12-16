Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (Photo: Video Grab)

Albanese dismissed Netanyahu’s statement that his government “did nothing to stop the spread of antisemitism in Australia.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has rejected the assertion from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Australia’s recognition of Palestinian statehood earlier this year contributed to the Bondi Beach attack.

According to The Guardian, Albanese was asked in an interview whether he accepted “any link between that recognition and the massacre in Bondi”.

Albanese replied: “No, I don’t,” adding: “Overwhelmingly, most of the world recognizes a two-state solution as being the way forward in the Middle East.”

At least 15 people were reportedly killed, and 42 others were injured after two gunmen opened fire on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Claims of ‘Encouraging Antisemitism’

Netanyahu said in a statement at a government meeting on Sunday that he had sent Albanese a letter in August “in which I gave him warning that the Australian government’s policy was promoting and encouraging antisemitism in Australia.”

He said he wrote that Albanese’s call for a Palestinian state “pours fuel on the antisemitic fire. It rewards Hamas terrorists. It emboldens those who menace Australian Jews and encourages the Jew hatred now stalking your streets.”

He claimed that Albanese’s government “did nothing to stop the spread of antisemitism in Australia,” adding “You let the disease spread and the result is the horrific attacks on Jews we saw today.”

Following the attack on Sunday, Albanese told a news conference that “This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians,” dubbing the incident “terrorism.”

He added, “Australia will never submit to division, violence or hatred.”

Heightened Tensions

Tensions have heightened between Australia and Israel since Australia joined the UK and Canada in announcing its official recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Albanese said in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Penny Wong in September that the “act of recognition reflects Australia’s longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the Israeli and the Palestinian people.”

In August, Israel cancelled visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority on Monday, in response to Australia’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state and ban the entry of a far-right Israeli politician.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its genocidal war on the enclave that has killed over 70,000 Palestinians, with more than 170,000 injured.

(PC, Anadolu)