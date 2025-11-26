More Palestinian children are facing severe consequences of malnutrition at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

The Begin-Sadat Center monograph claims to debunk genocide allegations in Gaza. The measure of a story is what it dares to expose to public audit. It must show us the full record and let independent investigators tear it apart.

I read the Begin-Sadat Center’s monograph that claims to “debunk” genocide allegations in Gaza. I read it as a physician who has stood in crowded trauma bays at Nasser Hospital while children bled on the floor and families begged for food. I also read it as someone who cares about methods, evidence, and what words like “proof” and “no evidence” are supposed to mean. And I come to it as a basic scientist and journal reviewer who has spent years assessing whether data meet the minimal bar of reproducibility and integrity. What I found is not science. It is lawyering for power, dressed up in charts and confident prose.

Let us be clear about genre. This is a policy-center pamphlet, not a peer-reviewed study. No blinded reviewers. No pre-registered protocol. No data repository. No code. The report loudly accuses others of bad math, then withholds its own spreadsheets and core appendices for “later.” You cannot claim to have settled a mass-atrocity question while keeping your calculations in a locked drawer. That is not transparency. That is theater.

The monograph builds its case by selectively distrusting humanitarian sources while selectively trusting Israeli state actors. UN agencies and NGOs are painted as error-prone advocates. COGAT, the IDF, and unnamed “representatives of Israeli authorities” are treated as the gold standard. That is the axis on which the whole document turns. Skepticism for the other side, deference for your own. This is not a critical inquiry. It is home-team scoring.

Consider the headline assurances. “No evidence of deliberate bombing of civilians.” “Unprecedented precautions.” “Safe zones were by many orders of magnitude safer.”

These are extraordinary statements. They would require a declared universe of incidents, transparent inclusion and exclusion criteria, a replicable coding scheme, and uncertainty ranges that survive sensitivity checks. None of that is here. There is no denominator. There is no sampling frame. There is no error bar. There is only a tone of certainty that the evidence does not earn.

The aid section is a master class in sleight of hand. The report insists that pre-war Gaza needed about 73 food trucks per day, then declares that deliveries later “exceeded” that level, then waves toward missing appendices where the argued reconstructions supposedly live.

It scolds UN bodies for undercounts and celebrates Israeli figures as “more accurate,” yet never opens the black box. If your key claim hinges on a specific baseline and a specific reconciliation of competing ledgers, you must show your work. Without the raw manifests, the daily distributions, the double-entry checks against market prices and wasting rates, the claim is salesmanship.

On starvation and intent, the monograph performs a neat trick. It downplays public promises of siege, reframes them as rhetoric, and then normalizes long aid stoppages as legally and operationally justified. This move asks the reader to ignore the lived consequences. I have watched what happens when fuel and trucks stop. Newborns die because generators sputter. Diabetics rot because insulin spoils. Families reduce to one meal a day and then start skipping days. You cannot audit intent without looking at outcomes and timing. The report wants a legal debate in the clouds and a statistical debate behind closed doors. The bodies are on the ground.

The casualty section is worse. The authors float a speculative reclassification that subtracts thousands of deaths as “natural” or due to misfires, subtracts many “missing” combat-age men, and then declares the result conveniently aligned with the IDF’s claimed number of enemy fighters killed. This is circular reasoning wrapped in an equation. They create a model that leans on unshared assumptions, tune it until it matches an official talking point, and then present the match as corroboration. That is not how independent verification works.

And then, there is their opening flourish, the smug Galileo line about not bowing to authority. It is meant to signal courage and empiricism. It, instead, signals hubris. They are not Galileo under house arrest. They are hired rhetoricians producing a defensive brief for the most heavily armed state in the region. If they want Aristotle, let us give them Aristotle: “The least initial deviation from the truth is multiplied later a thousand-fold.” That is what their work exemplifies. They start with small sleights, unshared denominators, friendly sources elevated, unfriendly ones dismissed, and, by the end, those deviations have multiplied into a grotesque defense of the indefensible.

Even their claim to have “received critical analysis” after the Hebrew edition and to have “made changes” in response is disingenuous. That is not the humility of a scientific revision. That is propaganda laundering. It is the equivalent of a defendant rewriting his own alibi after reading the prosecution’s brief, then calling the revised lie a peer-reviewed correction. A real scientist invites critics to see the raw data, to pull apart the methods, to replicate the results. These authors lock the data away, revise their talking points in private, and then congratulate themselves on integrity. It is shameless.

What would a serious study look like in this space? It would pre-register a plan before touching the numbers. It would publish the data, the code, and the full appendices on day one. It would triangulate across sources that do not answer to either party in the conflict. Think independent satellite series, cross-border commercial inventories, truck GPS pings, facility-level patient censuses, price and malnutrition data from markets and clinics, morgue logs with verifiable metadata, and multi-wave surveys that are externally audited.

It would state its uncertainties in plain language and test any fragile assumptions with sensitivity analyses. It would show how its conclusions move when you change the imputation for missing persons, when you alter the proportion of unclassified deaths, when you vary the denominator for strike counts, when you swap in independent manifests for government-issued tallies. It would never hide the spreadsheets.

There is another tell. The report’s conception of ethics is procedural, not human. It speaks the language of doctrine and proportionality, as if rules on paper create realities on the ground. In triage, I do not have the luxury of doctrine detached from effect. If a so-called safe zone absorbs repeated strikes and epidemics and hunger, it is not safe. If a convoy count looks healthy while anemia and wasting climb, you are measuring the wrong thing or someone is cooking your ledgers. If you claim precision while the morgue is full of children, the burden is on you to prove that your math and your choices could not have been otherwise. You do not get to declare victory because your internal legal team signed off.

I am not naïve about propaganda. Every side tells stories. The measure of a story is what it dares to expose to public audit. This monograph dares very little. It hides its most important workings, wraps its assertions in confidence, and asks readers to trust a chain of custody that begins and ends with the state under indictment. That is not an inquiry. That is a closing argument.

Editors and readers should demand the missing appendices immediately, along with the raw data and the code. Demand the incident lists and the rules used to include or exclude them. Demand the truck manifests and the distribution logs. Demand the casualty microdata and the exact rules used to reclassify the dead. If the authors cannot deliver, treat the document as what it is. A policy brief for the defense presented as science.

I am a physician. I have held the hands of starving patients. I have cut away burned clothes from toddlers while their parents screamed. I do not accept a world where a glossy pamphlet launders mass suffering into a tidy conclusion. If you want to persuade the public that a war of this scale met an unprecedented standard of restraint and care, show us the full record and let independent investigators tear it apart. Until then, spare us the bravado. The morgue does not lie.

– Dr. Mark Brauner is a board-certified emergency physician with over 20 years of experience, most recently volunteering at Nasser Hospital in Gaza during the siege in June 2025. He contributed this article to the Palestine Chronicle.

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.