Ayman Odeh (L) confronts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a debate on legislation allowing filming at polling stations. (Photo: File)

Ayman Odeh said Arab parties are working to form a unified electoral list to confront Netanyahu’s government, warning of rising fascism, racism, and attempts to sideline Arab voters.

Arab lawmaker Ayman Odeh, head of the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality–Arab Movement for Change list in the Knesset, said Arab political parties are moving to form a unified joint list to confront what he described as the “fascist” government led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming elections.

In statements carried by Quds News, Odeh said the push to reunify the Arab parties is a direct response to the will of Palestinians inside the territories occupied in 1948 and reflects growing concern over the current government’s policies.

Odeh held Netanyahu’s government responsible for the killing of more than 71,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including tens of thousands of children, stressing that the upcoming elections are not merely about seats or numbers, but a political, moral, and national obligation.

“These elections are not just about arithmetic,” Odeh said. “They are a political and ethical battle to prevent the continuation of Netanyahu’s policies and those of his extremist ministers.”

Targeting the Joint List

Odeh also addressed repeated attacks by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has described Arab lawmakers as a “coalition of terrorism representatives.”

He said such rhetoric reflects the government’s unease over the potential strength of a unified Arab list, warning that Israeli authorities may attempt to raise the electoral threshold or activate legal measures aimed at preventing the joint list from entering the Knesset.

“These attacks are not media stunts,” Odeh said. “They are part of a broader political effort to control the system and prevent Arabs from achieving the largest possible representation.”

He noted that previous iterations of the Joint List demonstrated its electoral potential, securing between 13 and 15 seats, a result that continues to alarm the current government.

Racism, Crime, and Political Exclusion

Odeh said the renewed effort to reunify the Arab parties is also driven by mounting fears over the rise of racism and the entrenchment of what he called a “fascist government,” alongside the escalation of crime within Arab communities—policies he said are actively supported by Ben-Gvir.

He warned that another election cycle under the current government could lead to what he described as a “phase of elimination” across all aspects of life for Palestinians inside Israel.

According to Odeh, the upcoming elections will be decisive not only for Arab parties but also for Israel’s broader opposition, as the outcome could directly affect Netanyahu’s ability to form a governing coalition.

He cautioned that the government may exploit procedural or legal maneuvers to weaken the joint list, reiterating that its core objective is to preserve Arab political unity and apply sustained pressure on the government.

Odeh concluded by emphasizing that the political struggle ahead is not solely over parliamentary seats, but over rights, equality, and the protection of Arab citizens inside Israel.

“The unity of Arab parties and commitment to a joint list is the surest path to defending our rights and confronting attempts to exclude us or label us as ‘terrorists,’” he said.

