Ben-Gvir’s National Guard killed a Palestinian resident of the village of Al-Tarabin in the Naqab during an early-morning raid.

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian man from the Bedouin village of Al-Tarabin in the Naqab (Negev) early Sunday, according to local media reports.

Al-Tarabin is a Palestinian Bedouin village located in the Naqab Desert in southern Israel.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that a special police unit, accompanied by troops from Israel’s ‘National Guard’, raided the village in an attempt to arrest Mohammed Hussein Tarabin. Israeli occupation forces claimed that Tarabin was involved in acts of vandalism targeting property in nearby illegal Israeli Jewish settlements.

The ‘National Guard’ was established by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and has been widely criticized by the Israeli opposition, which views it as a politicized force operating under his direct authority.

Tarabin’s family rejected the police account, saying he was shot “without cause.”

“He was an ordinary man with seven children. There was no need to kill him,” the family said, according to the Anadolu news agency, warning that Israeli occupation forces’ behavior in the area was escalating tensions and could lead to further violence.

Ben-Gvir later issued a statement on the US-based social media platform X, expressing support for the police operation and describing Tarabin as a “dangerous criminal.”

The Naqab Bedouin Leadership condemned the killing and called for Ben-Gvir’s dismissal. It also demanded an independent investigation into the incident and accountability for those responsible.

Tens of thousands of Bedouins live in dozens of unrecognized villages across the Naqab, where Israeli occupation authorities deny residents access to basic services, including water, electricity, infrastructure, schools, and healthcare facilities.

(PC, Anadolu)