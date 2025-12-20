Freezing temperatures and heavy rainfall are worsening already dire living conditions for hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians across the Strip. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

Gaza’s winter has become a silent extension of genocide, where infants freeze in flooded tents and families face systematic displacement.

The world speaks of a ceasefire and a ‘peace deal’, but for the two million souls trapped within the borders of the Gaza Strip, the word “peace” is a cruel abstraction.

Life in Gaza has transitioned from the immediate terror of a scorched-earth invasion to a slow, grinding struggle for survival against the elements and a calculated siege. The genocide has not ended; it has simply changed its primary weapon from the missile to the cold, and from the bullet to the blockade.

A Quiet Genocide

While the mass bombardments of the previous two years have slowed down, the Israeli occupation army continues to claim Palestinian lives with terrifying regularity. The killing is now characterized by “precision” strikes on civilians gathering for food or shelter.

In the last 24 hours, one Palestinian was killed, and eleven others were wounded in Gaza City when an artillery shell struck a civilian gathering in an area from which the occupation forces had supposedly withdrawn. The military’s dismissal of such events as “targeting errors” provides no comfort to the families burying their loved ones.

Beyond the shrapnel, a more insidious form of killing is taking place. The systematic destruction of Gaza’s environment has led to what can only be described as death by exposure.

Infants, the most vulnerable victims of this genocide, are freezing to death. In Khan Yunis, eight-month-old Rahaf Abu Jazar died not from a bomb, but because her tiny body could not withstand the sub-zero temperatures inside a makeshift tent. She is one of many children whose deaths are the direct result of the Israeli occupation army’s policy of making Gaza “uninhabitable.”

Healing Under Siege

The healthcare system in Gaza is no longer a system; it is a collection of heroic individuals working in ruins. Over 16,500 sick and wounded Palestinians are currently on waiting lists for life-saving evacuations – evacuations that the Israeli occupation army holds as a bargaining chip. Since the October truce, only a few hundred have been allowed to leave, leaving thousands to die from preventable infections and untreated trauma.

Furthermore, the occupation has turned its sights on the last remaining lifelines: international NGOs. By threatening to de-register aid organizations and blocking the entry of essential medical supplies, the occupation is ensuring that those who survived the bombs may not survive the aftermath. Hospitals are reporting a total lack of specialized medicine, and with winter infections spreading through crowded camps, the medical situation has reached a point of total collapse.

The Rafah Trap

The Israeli occupation army has recently unveiled what analysts call the “long game” of displacement. By proposing that the Rafah crossing—Gaza’s only link to the outside world—be opened as an “exit-only” route, the occupation is attempting to formalize the ethnic cleansing of the Strip. The message to Palestinians is clear: you may leave your land to escape death, but you will never be allowed to return.

This policy is a flagrant violation of the US-brokered peace plan, which explicitly forbids forced displacement. By preventing the entry of humanitarian aid while dangling the “choice” of departure, the occupation is manufacturing a crisis intended to “thin out” the Palestinian population. It is a siege designed to break the will of a people who refuse to abandon their homes, despite the wreckage that surrounds them.

The Cold: Survival in a Sunken Land

Winter in Gaza is no longer a season; it is a battle for life. For the 1.3 million people living without proper shelter, the Mediterranean rains bring not life, but destruction. In the displacement camps of Rafah and Deir al-Balah, families live in tents constructed from scraps of wood and thin plastic sheeting. When the storms hit, these shelters are easily shredded, leaving families to stand all night in freezing water because there is no dry ground left to sit on.

The cold is intensified by the lack of fuel and electricity. With the Israeli occupation army tightly controlling the entry of fuel, families are forced to burn plastic or trash for warmth, filling the air with toxic fumes that exacerbate respiratory illnesses among children. The water that floods the camps is not just rain; it is a mixture of mud and raw sewage, as the infrastructure for waste management has been targeted and destroyed.

Impossible Choice

The destruction of Gaza’s urban landscape has left residents with an impossible choice. They can remain in the flooded, freezing camps, or they can seek shelter inside the skeletal remains of bombed-out buildings. These structures, weakened by years of bombardment, frequently collapse under the weight of heavy rains. This week, eleven people were killed when a partially destroyed building in Gaza City collapsed on the families sheltering inside.

For those like Ibtisam Mahdi, whose home in Tel Al-Hawa was struck by tank fire, the choice is between a tilted floor and a flooded tent. She lives in a room where the walls lean outward and the wind whistles through cracks in the concrete. This is the reality of life in Gaza: a desperate search for the least dangerous way to exist in a land that the occupation has tried to erase.

The ongoing tragedy in Gaza is a man-made catastrophe, a deliberate result of a military occupation that seeks to replace a population with rubble. The resilience of the Palestinian people remains, but as the winter deepens and the world’s attention wavers, the genocide continues in the shadows of the storms.

(The Palestine Chronicle)