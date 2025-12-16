The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Niemoller's Ghost
Niemoller's Ghost
6h

As they hauled our indigenous youth away,

I kept silent: I was not indigenous.

As they hauled our communists away,

I kept silent: I was no communist.

As they hauled our drug dealers away,

I kept silent: Marijuana was (weirdly) still illegal.

As they hauled our nonviolence activists away,

I kept silent: I was no crazy peace activist.

As they hauled our boat people away,

I kept silent: I my ancestors had been here a few centuries.

When eventually they hauled my demographic away,

those who might have helped were killed, or waiting for the ghost of Tom Joad.

Roberto Filacchione
7h

Even their psychopathy is reflected in their facial features. Not even Shamir’s smile can cover it up.

