Thank you for the clarity. Former cultures and civilisations are not only disappearing in West Asia. Major European cities are turned into thematic parks, fun fairs, postcard images, and objects of consumption that no longer anyone wishes to live in while remaining trapped in them...Europe (and by extension the West) has always colonised itself before it was able to colonise others. We are not heading anywhere better over here while we destroy ourselves and the rest in the process. This emptying of 'culture' and 'democracy', universally promoted as higher education, modernity, and progress, along with a romanticised, ambiguous, stand-alone notion of freedom to fill the void of a hollowed-out culture that rings fake, is the means by which the West co-opted 'the people' during the 2011 Arab Spring for regime changes. How many crimes against humanity have been committed in the name of those ideals of humanity? The more hollowed out (boring) societies become, the more the desire for romantic ideals, legends and drama, and the more heinous the crimes as the boredom becomes unbearable: freedom becomes the prison.

But it was not until the Congrés de Wilhelmsbad that the alliance between I]luminism and Freemasonry was finally sealed. This assembly, of which the importance to the subsequent history of the world has never been appreciated by historians, met for the first time on the 16th of July 1782, and included representatives of all the Secret Societies — Martinistes as well as Freemasons and IIluminati — which now numbered no less than three million members all over the world. Amongst these different orders the [luminati of Bavaria alone had formulated a definite plan of campaign, and it was they who henceforward took the lead. What passed at this terrible Congress will never be known to the outside world, for even those men who had been drawn unwittingly into the movement, and now heard for the first time the real designs of the leaders, were under oath to reveal nothing. One such honest Freemason, the Comte de Virieu, a member of a Martiniste lodge at Lyons, returning from the Congrés de Wilhelmsbad could not conceal his alarm, and when questioned on the “‘ tragic secrets ”’ he had brought back with

https://archive.org/details/NestaHWebsterWorldRevolution/page/18/mode/1up

Page 18

