Between documentation efforts and the patience of the families, hope persists that disappearance will not become a fate without accountability.

On the morning of June 14, 2025, Ayman al-Muqayyad left his tent in Gaza to search for humanitarian aid for his three children. He headed toward the Zikim area in the northern Gaza Strip. After that moment, all contact with him was lost.

Ayman’s disappearance came after Israeli occupation tanks opened fire on aid trucks in the area, causing one of them to overturn. Since then, despite conflicting accounts and varying testimonies, the family has received no official information about his whereabouts. They continue to wait for any verified news about his fate.