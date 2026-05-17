Hanieh Tarkian challenges Western narratives on Iran, arguing that it has been caricatured to justify aggression. Examining Iran’s social development, scientific rise, and geopolitical role, Tarkian contends that the country has emerged as a central force in the shift toward a multipolar world order and resistance to Western hegemony.

The contemporary geopolitical discourse surrounding the Middle East, particularly within the context of the ongoing US-Israeli war, relies heavily on a calculated and distorted narrative of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In Western mainstream media, Iran is frequently caricatured as an archaic, obscurantist ‘rogue state’, a portrayal built upon deliberate Islamophobia and Orientalist tropes. This framing serves a specific geopolitical purpose: to demonize an independent, sovereign nation and to manufacture international consent for imperialist interventions, illegal sanctions, and perpetual destabilization efforts led by the United States and its regional allies.

The reality of Iranian society, however, diverges profoundly from this manufactured image. Behind the veil of relentless propaganda lies a dynamic, highly educated, and scientifically advanced society that stands as the epicenter of a historic global shift away from Atlanticist unipolarity and toward a multipolar world order. To understand Iran today—and its inextricable connection to the Palestinian cause—one must look beyond the rhetoric and examine the obscured realities of its social fabric, its scientific renaissance, and its historical quest for sovereignty.

The Historical Roots of Resistance

To comprehend Iran’s current geopolitical trajectory, it is essential to examine the legacy of the Pahlavi dynasty, a regime that functioned largely as a proxy for Western interests. Prior to the 1979 Revolution, Iran was subjected to a project of ‘forced Westernization’, an enterprise designed not to organically develop the nation, but to eradicate its traditional, religious, and cultural identity, thereby rendering the population more easily manipulable by foreign powers.

Economically, the Pahlavi era was characterized by a deep dependency on oil revenues and foreign imports, resulting in a severe case of “Dutch disease” during the 1970s. Rather than investing in domestic infrastructure or sustainable industrial production, the regime flooded the market with Western consumer goods, stifling local industries and exacerbating wealth inequality. The military was equally subservient; the US essentially controlled the procurement and administration of Iran’s armed forces, turning the country into an immensely profitable market for American arms manufacturers while using Iranian forces to secure Western hegemony in the Persian Gulf.

The 1979 Islamic Revolution was, therefore, fundamentally a massive, popular identity movement. It was an uprising born of the desire to reclaim national dignity, spiritual roots, and sovereign control over domestic resources against a system that was selling the country out to imperialist forces. Today, Iran infuriates the United States and Israel not because of alleged human rights violations, but because it fiercely defends its independence and refuses to submit to global hegemony.

Deconstructing the Myth of the Oppressed Woman

One of the most potent weapons in the West’s hybrid war against Iran is the strategic weaponization of women’s rights. The mainstream narrative systematically ignores empirical data, preferring instead to paint a picture of institutionalized female oppression and depicting Iranian women as submissive pariahs.

When analyzing concrete, post-1979 data, the condition of Iranian women has experienced an extraordinary advancement that completely dismantles decades of Western rhetoric. Before the revolution, under the US-backed Shah, the female illiteracy rate hovered alarmingly between 50% and 60%. The Pahlavi regime’s dictatorial approach to modernization included violently ripping veils from women’s heads in the streets, forcing many traditional women out of the public sphere entirely.

Today, female illiteracy has plummeted to below 10%. In primary education, the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved the top global rank for educational equity between girls and boys. In higher education, the transformation is even more staggering: women now constitute over 50% of all university students in Iran, and in certain academic faculties, their enrolment exceeds 60%. The proportion of female university professors and faculty members has grown from approximately 14% before the revolution to nearly 30% today.

The medical field offers another compelling metric of female empowerment. Since 1979, the number of female medical specialists in Iran has increased twelvefold, compared to only a threefold increase for their male counterparts. Today, women account for 40% of all specialized doctors and an astonishing 98% of specialists in obstetrics and gynecology. Consequently, the maternal mortality rate during childbirth has seen a dramatic 90% reduction, contributing to an overall increase in female life expectancy from 57.6 years to nearly 78 years.

Furthermore, Iranian women have made massive strides in the athletic arena. The number of female sports federations has grown from a single entity to 49, dedicated female sports facilities have expanded from 7 to 38, and the number of female coaches has skyrocketed from a mere 9 to over 35,000. Iranian female athletes actively compete internationally, proudly maintaining their cultural and religious identity.

These indisputable figures demonstrate that female participation in public, academic, political, and economic life is not merely permitted in Iran but actively encouraged by its institutions. The Islamic model implemented in Iran posits an absolute ontological and spiritual equality between men and women, recognizing their distinct yet complementary psychological and physical traits. It explicitly rejects the Western capitalist model, which often equates female liberation with the commodification of women’s bodies or their reduction to cheap labor.

A Scientific and Technological Renaissance

Another reality systematically obscured by the mainstream media is Iran’s emergence as a formidable scientific powerhouse. In the late 1970s, despite having 1% of the world’s population, Iran contributed a meagre 0.1% to global scientific output, crippled by an education system that failed to connect academic research with domestic industrial needs.

Following the revolution, Iran initiated a massive restructuring of its academic and technological sectors, transitioning from a purely educational focus to research and, ultimately, the commercialization of technology. According to the New Scientist, by 2010 Iran had achieved the fastest rate of scientific growth in the world—11 times the global average. Data from the Scopus database illustrates this exponential leap: the number of registered scientific documents from Iran grew from just 850 in 1996 to over 74,440 by 2020, representing a growth factor of more than 80.

Today, Iran accounts for 2% of total global science production, officially ranking 16th in the world and 1st in the Middle East. This progress is not merely quantitative; the quality of Iranian research has surged, with its share of the world’s top 1% most highly cited papers increasing nearly eightfold between 2007 and 2019. In specialized, cutting-edge fields, Iran holds remarkable global positions: 16th in nanotechnology, 16th in biochemistry, 14th in physics, 12th in mathematics, 11th in aerospace, and remarkably, 2nd globally in stem cell research.

To break its historical reliance on oil exports, Iran has successfully cultivated a dynamic, knowledge-based economy. Driven by a young, highly educated population, the country is home to over 5,500 knowledge-based companies and more than 6,000 active start-ups. Reports from international institutions, including UNCTAD and McKinsey, have explicitly recognized Iran’s robust human capital, noting that the country ranks among the top five globally for the annual number of engineering graduates, placing it on par with the United States and ahead of nations like Japan and South Korea.

The Iran-Palestine Connection and Future Trajectories

Iran’s domestic consolidation of scientific, social, and military power directly feeds its geopolitical posture, particularly regarding the Palestinian struggle for liberation. Before 1979, Iran acted as the “gendarme of the region” for Western interests, maintaining covert ties with the Zionist regime. The Islamic Revolution radically reversed this policy, placing the defense of oppressed nations, primarily Palestine, at the core of its constitutional and spiritual mandate.

Today, Iran serves as the anchor of the Axis of Resistance, supporting Palestinian liberation movements and regional actors standing against US and Israeli hegemony. This unwavering support has drawn the ire of the “Epstein class” of Western warmongering elites, who seek to maintain a state of perpetual regional destabilization. The recent “True Promise” military operation conducted by Iran shattered the manufactured myth of Zionist invincibility, exposing Israel’s total dependence on the defensive shields provided by the US, Britain, France, and complicit Arab regimes.

The ongoing US-Israeli war on the region is fundamentally an existential struggle. The aggressive posture toward Iran is a reaction to its successful evasion of the unipolar, Atlanticist grip. As Iran forges strategic economic and military alliances with independent powers like Russia and China, and joins vital organizations such as the SCO and BRICS, it actively facilitates the birth of a new global paradigm.

Conclusion

To understand Iran through the lens of Western media is to look through a glass darkly, entirely missing the profound social, scientific, and political realities of a vibrant nation. The depiction of a regressive state serves only to justify crippling sanctions and military aggression. The true narrative of Iran is one of remarkable resilience: a country that has eradicated female illiteracy, cultivated an advanced scientific ecosystem, and maintained its sovereign independence despite over four decades of existential threats, espionage, and economic warfare. As the unipolar world order wanes, Iran’s model of sovereign resistance and its unwavering commitment to Palestinian liberation will undoubtedly play a central role in shaping the future trajectory of the Middle East.

Bibliography and References

Ervand Abrahamian, Iran between two revolutions, US: Princeton University Press, 1982.

Homa Katouzian, The Political Economy of Modern Iran: Despotism and PseudoـModernism 1926–1979, Palgrave Macmillan UK, 1981.

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– Hanieh Tarkian, an Italian-Iranian scholar, completed her PhD in Islamic Sciences at Jamiat al-Zahra, Iran’s leading women’s center for Islamic studies, and earned a Master’s degree in International Relations and Strategic Studies. She currently teaches and coordinates Italian-language courses in Islamic Studies organized by Al-Mustafa International University in Iran. She writes on politics, religion, and geopolitics.