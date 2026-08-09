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Katherine Sogolow's avatar
Katherine Sogolow
1d

Thank you for this article full of the depth, beauty, purpose, and agency of Palestinian women:

The keepers of

Memory,

Space,

Belonging,

Humanity,

Family,

Community,

Knowing,

Teaching,

Hope…

Embracing the unthinkable, the unmanageable — to survive…

to engage life in the midst of terror and death…. to cherish the generations of family—to giving strength to endure the present, and light and wisdom to guide their future…

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Bet Kurt's avatar
Bet Kurt
1d

The Palestinians women I met when I stayed in Palestine for more than a year where courageous, intelligent, strong, independent, with a welcoming warm heart...

The west colonizers portrayal of the Palestinians is to push the zionist narrative that Palestinians are hopeless.

It's not true Palestinian are Strong, resilient...

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