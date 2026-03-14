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Harry Carson's avatar
Harry Carson
4h

Unlike the UK Russia and China are not afraid to tell the US that Trump created this disaster.

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Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
4h

Oh, billionaire Putin and the militarized Russia. Words louder than the stick. Can't decapitate ZioazovnaziLensky?

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/america-just-a-nation-of-two-hundred?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5i319

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