From Iran to Palestine, from Ukraine to quiet acquiescence under American dictates, Europe appears increasingly devoid of strategic direction. Worse still, in this critical reading of Europe’s relationship with the Middle East—and with its own future—Italian journalist and intellectual Romana Rubeo argues that the continent is not merely adrift, but actively complicit in charting a course toward its own decline.

In the theater of modern geopolitics, Europe has long sought to cast itself as a “normative power”—a champion of the rules-based international order. However, the lack of actions undertaken during the Israeli genocide in Gaza and the events following the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, 2026, have stripped away this facade.

As the US and Israel engaged in an unprovoked military aggression against Iran outside the bounds of international law, the European response was not one of strategic autonomy, but of paralysis.

At this crucial appointment with history, Europe presents itself covered in shame, offering the world an undignified show of servility and inadequacy.

The Paradigm of Submission: Beyond the Trump Era

One might have expected that the friction of the last decade would have forged a more independent European foreign policy. Yet, the forma mentis (mindset) of the European leadership remains incapable of producing substantial change.

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