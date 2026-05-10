Blueprint of Failure: On Iran, Gaza, and How Europe Plotted Its Own Irrelevance
By Romana Rubeo
From Iran to Palestine, from Ukraine to quiet acquiescence under American dictates, Europe appears increasingly devoid of strategic direction. Worse still, in this critical reading of Europe’s relationship with the Middle East—and with its own future—Italian journalist and intellectual Romana Rubeo argues that the continent is not merely adrift, but actively complicit in charting a course toward its own decline.
In the theater of modern geopolitics, Europe has long sought to cast itself as a “normative power”—a champion of the rules-based international order. However, the lack of actions undertaken during the Israeli genocide in Gaza and the events following the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, 2026, have stripped away this facade.
As the US and Israel engaged in an unprovoked military aggression against Iran outside the bounds of international law, the European response was not one of strategic autonomy, but of paralysis.
At this crucial appointment with history, Europe presents itself covered in shame, offering the world an undignified show of servility and inadequacy.
The Paradigm of Submission: Beyond the Trump Era
One might have expected that the friction of the last decade would have forged a more independent European foreign policy. Yet, the forma mentis (mindset) of the European leadership remains incapable of producing substantial change.
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For quite some time, maybe even decades, they have been perceived thus treated as not being of equal value to those within Israel. This may help explain the relative poverty, with Palestinian children picking through the mountains of Israeli waste basically dumped on territory annexed or on the way to being annexed.
Even outside of the Middle East, many human beings are perceived and treated as though they are literally disposable and, by extension, their great suffering and numerous deaths are somehow less worthy of external concern, sometimes even by otherwise democratic, relatively civilized and supposedly Christian nations.
A somewhat similar reprehensible inhuman(e) devaluation is observable in external attitudes, albeit perhaps on a subconscious level, toward the daily civilian lives lost in prolongedly devastating warzones and famine-stricken regions. In other words, the worth of such life will be measured by its overabundance and/or the protracted conditions under which it suffers; and those people can eventually receive meagre column inches on the back page of the First World’s daily news.
It clearly is an immoral consideration of ‘quality’ of life and people, yet it is much easier for a conscience to allow when the victimized are essentially seen as an innately much lower lifeform who also look different from us. But all lives and needless suffering should matter to us all. However, that’s easier for a conscience to dismiss when one considers another an innately much lower lifeform.
It’s shamefully true that the victims of one place and time can and sometimes do become the victimizers of another place and time. (We saw this with Zionist Israel's decades-long serious abuse of Palestinians, and we’re especially seeing this with the atrocities happening in Palestine now.)
Sadly, contrary to what is claimed or felt by many of us, deep down there’s a potential monster in each of us that, under the just-right circumstances, can be unleashed — and maybe even more so when convinced that ‘God is on our side’.
Meanwhile, with each news report of immense yet unnecessary/preventable daily sufferings and civilian death tolls internationally, I (though a big fan of Christ’s miracles and message) can feel a slightly greater desensitization and resignation. I’ve noticed this disturbing effect with basically all major protracted conflicts/famines globally since I began regularly consuming news products in the late 1980s.
At this crucial appointment with history, Europe presents itself covered in shame, offering the world an undignified show of servility and inadequacy.
That phrase defines what I’ve telling… EU is dead and Ursula, Kalas and Guterres are already smelling funny.