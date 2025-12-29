Al-Qassam announced the killing of its military spokesman Abu Obeida and several senior commanders, saying they were assassinated in Israeli bombardments following violations of the ceasefire.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Monday the killing of several of its most senior leaders, including its longtime military spokesman Abu Obeida, whose real name was revealed as Hudhaifa Samir Abdullah Al-Kahlout.

The announcement confirmed that the leaders were killed in Israeli bombardments following what the Brigades described as Israel’s violation of the ceasefire and its resumption of military operations in Gaza last March.

The announcement was delivered in a televised statement broadcast by Al-Jazeera and read by the new military spokesman of the Brigades, marking his first official public address.

The statement opened with an extended salute to the people of Gaza, praising their steadfastness under siege, mass destruction, and prolonged war, and describing their endurance as the backbone of the resistance’s ability to continue.

‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ and the Ceasefire

In his address, the spokesman emphasized that the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation constituted a decisive turning point in the conflict, stating that it “came to correct the course and restore the spirit of resistance to the nation” after years of blockade, marginalization, and political stagnation.

He argued that the operation succeeded in returning the Palestinian cause to the center of regional and international attention.

Addressing the ceasefire, the spokesman rejected claims that the agreement resulted from diplomatic or political pressure, asserting instead that it was “the fruit of our people’s sacrifices and the heroism of their resistance.”

According to the statement, Gaza’s resilience thwarted Israel’s central objectives, particularly attempts to break Palestinian will and dismantle the resistance.

He called on all concerned parties to restrain Israel and compel it to adhere to the terms of the agreement, warning against what he described as misplaced focus on the resistance’s “light weapons.”

The priority, he said, should be stopping Israel’s “deadly weapons” used in what the statement referred to as a war of extermination. He further stressed that popular mobilization across the Arab and Islamic worlds must continue, as Israeli assaults have not ceased.

Killed Leaders Announced

The statement provided detailed obituaries for several senior commanders:

It confirmed the killing of Muhammad Sinwar (Abu Ibrahim), Chief of Staff of the Qassam Brigades, noting that he assumed leadership during what it described as one of the most difficult phases in the Brigades’ history, succeeding Muhammad Deif. According to the Brigades, Sinwar played a central role in planning the October 7 operation and in managing the subsequent military confrontation.

The Brigades also mourned Muhammad Shabana (Abu Anas), commander of the Rafah Brigade, stating that he was martyred alongside Sinwar and other commanders. The statement highlighted his role in directing major operations in the southern Gaza Strip and his movement across multiple locations during the war.

Hakam Al-Issa (Abu Omar) was also named among the martyrs. He was described as a veteran commander who accumulated military experience across several arenas before assuming leadership responsibilities in Gaza, particularly in training, qualification, and the transfer of combat expertise.

Raed Saad (Abu Mu’adh), head of the manufacturing department, was likewise mourned. The Brigades credited him with a key role in developing the resistance’s military manufacturing capabilities, which formed the backbone of its locally produced weapons and equipment during the years of siege.

Revelation of Abu Obeida’s Identity

In what the statement described as one of its most significant announcements, the Brigades revealed the martyrdom of their longtime military spokesman known as Abu Obeida. His real name was disclosed as Hudhaifa Samir Abdullah Al-Kahlout, with his real kunya identified as Abu Ibrahim.

According to the statement, Al-Kahlout served as commander of the Qassam media apparatus and was its most prominent public voice throughout the war.

His last appearance was on July 18, 2025, when he delivered a recorded address outlining developments in the conflict and the Brigades’ positions.

The statement concluded by asserting that the confrontation with Israel has not ended, citing continued ceasefire violations and escalating tensions in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

The Brigades called for sustained popular, political, and media pressure to hold Israel accountable and prevent what they described as impunity for its actions.

