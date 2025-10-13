The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lily East's avatar
Lily East
Oct 13

Not one mainstream media outlet is covering the release of Palestinian hostages. Not one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
Trailbird Jan's avatar
Trailbird Jan
Oct 13

Release Dr. Safiya!! Why is he on a reserve list? Is he still alive or they don't want the world to see how abused he was??!! I don't trust Israhell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Palestine Chronicle and others
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture