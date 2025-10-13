Al-Qassam Brigades release Israeli captives from Gaza. (Photo: Hamza Qraiqea, via QNN)

The prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel commenced today, Monday, October 13, 2025.

This development coincides with intense international preparations for a summit in Egypt, which US President Donald Trump optimistically declared would finalize the end of the war in Gaza.

Execution of the Prisoner Exchange

Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced its commitment to the “Al-Aqsa Flood Exchange Deal,” asserting that the agreement is a direct result of the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the resistance.

Israeli Captives Handover:

The Red Cross announced that its teams began the “multi-stage process” of transferring Israeli captives. The Israeli Army confirmed it has received 7 captives handed over by Hamas via the Red Cross.

Release Details:

The release of Israeli captives is scheduled to occur in two or three consecutive stages, from various points including the northern sector (Netzarim area), Khan Yunis, and the central camps. Al-Qassam published the names of 20 live Israeli captives to be released in this phase, a list confirmed by Israeli Army Radio.

Palestinian Prisoner Release: The Israeli Prison Service finalized its preparations. Palestinian buses were seen moving toward the Kerem Shalom crossing to transport the freed Palestinian prisoners.

Palestinian Numbers: Reuters, citing a source involved in the operation, reported that 1,716 Palestinians from Gaza are expected to be released at the Nasser Medical Complex. Additionally, 250 Palestinians serving life sentences are to be released to the West Bank, Jerusalem, and abroad. The Israeli government approved an urgent amendment to the list, including the addition and substitution of some names, notably placing Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, on a reserve list.

The Palestine Chronicle is the first to publish the full list of Palestinian prisoners set for release today in English, as buses head toward Karem Abu Salem under the Gaza ceasefire deal. Consult the full list here.

Trump’s Statements and International Summit

US President Donald Trump, before departing for Israel and Egypt, asserted that “The war is over” and that the ceasefire agreement “will hold,” noting that Gaza “looks like a demolition site.”

Historic Trip and Captive Reception: Trump described his trip as “very special.” He is scheduled to address the Israeli Knesset, meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu, and meet with the families of the captives. Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Trump plans to personally receive the released captives during his visit to Israel.

Sharm El-Sheikh Summit: Trump will later travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to attend a major international summit tomorrow, Monday, involving over 20 leaders, including the British Prime Minister, to finalize and sign the agreement to end the war.

Ongoing Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis

The exchange is taking place against a backdrop of continuing humanitarian crisis and regional tensions.

Critical Medical Situation: The Gaza Ministry of Health and the Medical Relief Society warned that health facilities face a severe shortage of medical supplies, forcing staff to triage patients. They called for an “emergency response” to support the remaining operational hospitals.

Jerusalem and West Bank Clashes: Large groups of settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Bab Al-Rahma Cemetery under Israeli police protection. Meanwhile, Israeli forces conducted a wide campaign of raids and arrests in the West Bank.

Internal Israeli Criticism: Israeli reports quoted an official saying that Netanyahu is “marketing the Gaza agreement as an achievement but it does not achieve the surrender of Hamas or the disarmament of Gaza.”

Al-Qassam Claims Triumph

The Al-Qassam Brigades emphasized that the enemy “failed to retrieve its captives through military pressure” and is now “submitting” to an exchange deal. It added that simply “staying alive in Gaza” amidst the destruction and bombardment is an act of “victory in itself” for the besieged population.

(Palestine Chronicle)