British Museum Removes ‘Palestine’ from Displays After Pro-Israel Legal Pressure
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
The British Museum has modified descriptions in its Middle East galleries after complaints from a pro-Israel legal advocacy organization, removing references to ‘Palestine’ from certain historical displays.
Key Takeaways
The British Museum changed display labels referencing Palestine after a complaint from UK Lawyers for Israel.
The pro-Israel group claimed the term was historically inaccurate and applied retroactively.
The museum confirmed it is reviewing terminology following the complaint.
Critics say the change reflects political pressure on academic and cultural institutions.