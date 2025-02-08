Can Trump and Netanyahu Reshape the Middle East? W/ Scott Ritter

Scott Ritter joins the Palestine Chronicle editors Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo to break down Trump’s latest moves on Israel, the war on Gaza, and what it all means for the region.
The Palestine Chronicle editors Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo discuss and dissect critical issues of the day and place them within proper context - all with the aim of looking beyond the cliches of mainstream media.
