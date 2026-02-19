US commentator Tucker Carlson was detained and questioned by Israeli security at Ben Gurion Airport following an interview with the US ambassador to Israel — a claim Israeli authorities and US officials denied.

Key Developments

Tucker Carlson said Israeli security seized passports and interrogated his team after an interview in Israel.

Israeli authorities and the US ambassador denied any detention, calling it a routine airport procedure.

The questioning reportedly focused on Carlson’s interview with the US ambassador.

Carlson remained inside the airport during his visit and left the country shortly afterward.

The incident triggered debate in US political circles about Israel’s relations and media treatment.

Carlson: I was Detained

According to the Daily Mail, Tucker Carlson traveled to Israel to conduct an interview with US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, but said the visit quickly turned into a security incident at Ben Gurion Airport.

Carlson told the outlet that security personnel took their documents and questioned members of his staff about the conversation with the ambassador. He described the encounter as unusual and said his executive producer was taken aside for interrogation about the content of the interview. He added that the group left the country shortly afterward.

The report said the questioning happened soon after the interview and appeared connected to what was discussed during the meeting. Carlson portrayed the episode as more than a routine screening, saying the actions taken by security went beyond standard border procedures.

Israel, US Officials Reject Claim

Israeli authorities and the US ambassador offered a different account. Statements cited by the Daily Mail said Carlson was not detained and was only asked standard entry and exit questions commonly posed to travelers.

Israeli officials claimed that the conversation took place in a private room only to avoid discussing security matters publicly, insisting no interrogation or delay occurred.

Ambassador Huckabee also dismissed the account.

The episode gained attention because of Carlson’s political profile and his increasingly critical stance on US policy toward Israel.

The Daily Mail reported that the visit itself followed disagreements between Carlson and Huckabee, making the airport encounter politically sensitive.

Carlson reportedly never left the airport during the trip and departed shortly after the incident.

(PC, Daily Mail)