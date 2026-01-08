Israeli occupation forces killed an 11-year-old Palestinian child in Jabaliya on Thursday, as continued Israeli military fire across Gaza further undermined the October ceasefire agreement.

Al-Jazeera, citing a source in Gaza’s ambulance and emergency services, reported that the child, identified as Hamsa Housou, was shot by Israeli occupation vehicles in the Al-Falouja area, west of the Jabalia refugee camp. The area lies outside the zones where Israeli occupation forces are officially deployed under the ceasefire framework.

The Gaza ambulance and emergency services confirmed that the child was killed by direct gunfire from Israeli military vehicles, adding that the shooting occurred beyond the so-called “yellow zone” controlled by Israel inside the enclave.

Separately, the Anadolu news agency quoted a medical source as saying the girl was fatally shot inside the Jabaliya refugee camp, from which Israeli occupation forces had previously withdrawn as part of the ceasefire agreement. Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli occupation forces positioned east of the camp fired heavily toward residential areas, striking the child directly.

Israeli military activity was also reported elsewhere in the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Local sources said Israeli helicopters opened fire east of Khan Yunis in the south, while eastern areas of the central governorate, including Deir al-Balah and al-Bureij camp, came under heavy artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli vehicles and helicopters since the morning hours.

On Wednesday, two Palestinians were seriously injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house on Yafa Street in the al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City, according to Al-Jazeera. A medical source at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital described the injuries as severe.

Later Wednesday evening, the Israeli occupation army said it had targeted a senior leader in the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas in northern Gaza. Israeli Army Radio reported that the target was a battalion commander in the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire since October have resulted in the killing of at least 424 Palestinians and the injury of more than 1,190 others.

Israel’s assault on Gaza, launched on October 7, 2023, has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000, the majority women and children. The offensive has devastated roughly 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, with the United Nations estimating reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.

