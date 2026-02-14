Israeli occupation forces opened fire and carried out airstrikes across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip on Saturday, wounding civilians, including a child, a woman, and an elderly man, in continued violations of the Oct. 10, 2025, ceasefire agreement.

Key Developments

Civilians wounded by Israeli gunfire in Khan Yunis and central Gaza, including a child shot in the head.

Israeli occupationforces fired toward tents of displaced people in Al-Maghraqa area.

Airstrikes reported in Gaza City, Rafah and the southern Gaza Strip.

Large-scale demolitions carried out east of Khan Yunis.

Indiscriminate fire reported in Bureij camp and Zaytoun neighborhood.

Gunfire in Khan Yunis, Central Gaza

Israeli occupation army fire wounded several Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to local medical sources and field reports.

A medical source told the Anadolu news agency that a young girl and an elderly man were injured by Israeli gunfire east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Separately, Quds News Network reported that a woman was also wounded near the Austrian neighborhood in Khan Yunis, while Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat confirmed that a child was shot in the head after Israeli occupation forces fired toward tents sheltering displaced families in the Al-Maghraqa area of central Gaza.

In the same area, a 60-year-old man was shot in the foot during what medical staff described as random gunfire toward civilians.

Fire toward Residential Areas

Eyewitnesses cited by Anadolu said Israeli occupation forces opened heavy, indiscriminate fire east of Khan Yunis before demolishing several residential buildings.

Eyewitnesses also reported shooting in the eastern parts of the Bureij refugee camp and the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, where tanks fired toward populated areas.

Field correspondents quoted by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, similarly described gunfire targeting civilian locations, including areas where displaced people had set up shelters.

Airstrikes across the Strip

Simultaneously, Israeli fighter jets carried out multiple air raids targeting Rafah, eastern Gaza City and southern Gaza, according to witnesses cited by QNN and WAFA.

An airstrike struck the eastern part of Gaza City while heavy tank fire was reported east of Zaytoun, as aircraft continued flying over the area.

Ceasefire Violations Continue

The incidents occurred despite the ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, ending Israel’s two-year genocidal war on Gaza.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the war killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounded over 171,000, and devastated roughly 90 percent of civilian infrastructure, while UN estimates place reconstruction costs near $70 billion.

Since the ceasefire, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported hundreds of additional casualties in repeated Israeli attacks, as daily military activity, demolitions and airstrikes continue to be documented by Palestinian and international media sources.

(PC, WAFA, Anadolu, QNN)