Chris Smalls, the only black activist on the Handala. (Photo: Legoktm, via Wikimedia Commons)

Known first as a Labor Union leader who defeated Amazon, Chris Smalls has now built himself a reputation as a leading American voice against Israel’s genocide in Gaza. He was recently subjected to assault after being kidnapped by the Israeli military in international waters.

Born on July 4, 1988, in Hackensack, New Jersey, Chris Smalls has risen to become one of the US’s well-known voices on the Left, advocating for workers and human rights.

His unorthodox style, dressing in hip-hop attire, and refusing to adhere to formal appearance standards instantly made him stand out as an authentic voice of the working class.

His background is also not what one would usually assume for a Labor Union leader, as he was raised by a single mother who had worked as an administrator in a local New Jersey hospital, where he grew up.

Smalls was said to have excelled at sports during his time at Hackensack High School, yet his dream to play in the NBA came to an end when he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident while working as a valet.

After graduating High School, he attended a community college in Florida, yet he stated that “after one semester, the slow-paced Florida living made me realize how much I missed New Jersey, so I returned back home. I attended college in New York, where I studied sound engineering.”

As he studied, Smalls also started a career as an aspiring rap artist, touring briefly with Meek Mill and had decided to drop out of college. He also got married at 22 years old and ended up taking ordinary labor jobs in order to support his wife and three children.

In 2015, he then made a decision to accept a job with Amazon, on the advice of his mother, where he excelled in his job and was eventually promoted to the position of supervisor and experienced the way that the management hired was not able to relate to the workers beneath them.

By 2020, Smalls had founded The Congress of Essential Workers (TCOEW), a US collective of essential workers and activists that fight for better working conditions and higher wages. In March of that year, he and other workers staged a walkout in protest of Amazon’s safety protocols during the Covid-19 Pandemic and were fired because of it.

In April 2021, he helped establish the Amazon Labor Union (ALU). In 2022, he then led the first-ever US Labor Victory against Amazon, as the Staten Island Amazon facility had voted to unionize.

Since the beginning of the Gaza genocide, Chris Smalls has become more and more vocal about his support for Palestinian human rights and opposition to the Israeli military assault.

In order to try and raise more awareness for the cause and to break the blockade on Gaza, whose people are being subjected to a manufactured campaign of starvation, Smalls chose to make several appearances at protests before joining the Freedom Flotilla.

Smalls joined the crew of the Handala ship, which was heading to Gaza with much-needed aid, with the intention of breaking the siege and reaching the suffering population. Instead, the ship he was travelling on was boarded in international waters by the Israeli military.

In an interview with ABC News upon his return to the United States, Smalls stated that when the Handala ship was hijacked in contravention of international law, he and the other crew members were forced to sleep on the ship’s deck floor for 12 hours. Then, upon reaching the Israeli port of Ashdod, he was violently assaulted.

He was the only Black crew member on board the Handala ship. He was also the only passenger to be both choked and kicked by seven Israeli soldiers at once, in addition to being held in detention longer than most of the other activists.

“The discrimination against Black and Brown, and Palestinian people, I got a glimpse of it myself, it is nothing compared to what Palestinian people go through every day,” Smalls said.

He explained that “the fact that I didn’t want to consent to their propaganda, they violently threw me to the ground, they put their knees in my back, three on each side levitated me, one of the soldiers grabbed my hair, pulled my hair back and my jewelry, to use it as a noose to choke me.”

“As he was choking me, he was telling me a bunch of racist remarks”, he continued, before explaining that after the assault, he was separated from the rest of the activists and thrown up against a wall in a room a number of times. Yet, in all his interviews about his treatment by the Israelis, he consistently centres Palestinians and refuses to make the story about himself.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

– Robert Inlakesh is a journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker. He focuses on the Middle East, specializing in Palestine. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.