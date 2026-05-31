T he fallacy of Trump’s strength must be permanently abandoned for a far more accurate representation of the man: the literal embodiment of weakness and cowardice.

In his second term in office, beginning in January 2013, President Barack Obama was frequently dubbed as cowardly by critics who saw him as paralyzed, failing to take any serious action in any direction.

The Israelis and US Arab allies viewed him with utter contempt, seeing him as weak for failing to militarily confront Iran and for ultimately signing the 2015 nuclear deal—a move they interpreted as total capitulation to Tehran.

Conversely, the opposing camp reprimanded him for a different kind of cowardice, watching in frustration as he refused to use his immense popularity and historic mandate to crack down on Israel’s absolute stranglehold over US foreign policy in the Middle East.

On the global stage, he was sharply criticized for failing to confront the rising power of China; despite his highly publicized “Pivot to Asia,” his administration stood by as Beijing militarized the South China Sea, proving Washington’s grand strategies were nothing more than empty rhetoric.