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Jessica Xiaomin Zu's avatar
Jessica Xiaomin Zu
3h

I'm reading One Long Night: A Global History of Concentration Camps--Gaza is the current concentration camp, https://www.zinnedproject.org/materials/one-long-night-a-global-history-of-concentration-camps/

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Moritz87's avatar
Moritz87
2h

What disgusting people come from this fucking country!?

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