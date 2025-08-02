The Palestine Chronicle

Frank Sterle Jr.
Aug 2

Perhaps the most frightful example of the philosophical justification "the end justifies the means" is the pogrom, the primary implementers of which know they’re committing mass murder, even genocide, yet genuinely perceive it all as part of an ultimately greater good. In this case, it's in Israel's land/natural-resource and ethnic-/religious-purity interests.

Nevertheless, many Western officials/politicians are basically taking directions from pro-Israel/-IDF lobbyists.

And then there's the clearly-compromised heavily-corporatized Western news-media, including ours (Canada’s). Particularly with Israel’s systematic mass slaughter and starvation of Gazan non-combatants young and old, that news-media have been, to put it mildly, editorially emasculated. Though it may be due to orders from ownership headquarters and therefore beyond their control, our news-media are serious offenders.

The most notable example may be Postmedia corporation’s The National Post. One would really have to read it to believe it, especially since the initial (10/7) Hamas attack against Israel. It epitomizes an extreme example of an echo chamber promoting unconditional 110% support for the Israeli state, including its very-long-practiced cruelty towards the Palestinian people.

For example, shortly after that Hamas attack, a single-column story about a five-year-old American-Palestinian boy who was stabbed to death by the landlord of the residence in which he and his mother lived simply for being Palestinian was placed on page 5, while placed up high on the front page was a large photo (which accompanied a much larger story) with three Israeli teenage girls crying after their friends or family were kidnapped by Hamas gunmen.

More progressive outlets in Canada — progressive in regard to basically following “woke” ideology: that of race, sexuality, gender and gender-bending — may be considered more deceptive with their largely pro-Israel stance, especially since 10/7, as there seems to have been an attempt at appearing objective on this topic when they actually are not.

Interestingly with Postmedia, when its then-CEO Paul Godfrey ordered its metro-daily newspapers (which was all but one, The Toronto Star) to formally editorially endorse the thinly-veiled-theocrat prime minister, and Godfrey’s kindred spirit, Stephen Harper and the Conservative Party for re-election in the 2015 federal vote, they all did, including The Globe and Mail (albeit, I understand that the latter publication complied grudgingly).

The sole vocal opposition was The National Post’s then-editorial-page-editor Andrew Coyne [a long-time fiscal conservative]: He refused to go with the order and instead resigned when Postmedia headquarters’ chain-of-command denied him publishing his own pre-election editorial, the latter having been a common practice, that would not have endorsed Harper and his Conservatives. Coyne was/is a rare instance, nowadays, of genuine integrity in his field.

This also brings to mind how then-PM Harper, an evangelical Christian, was unrelenting in his pro-fossil-fuel/anti-natural-environment war against science. (There’s a belief held by much of conservative 'Christianity' that to defend the natural environment from the planet’s greatest polluters, notably the fossil fuel industry, is to go against God’s will and is therefore inherently evil.)

And as PM, Harper also felt compelled to take a group of 208 people with him to the Holy City, Jerusalem, in 2014. The entourage included 21 rabbis along with some representatives from Crossroads Christian Communications, Trinity Bible Church, the Fellowship of Evangelical Baptist Churches in Canada and Canada’s Ambassador for Religious Freedom. ... This act by Harper likely helped endear him to the Jewish Paul Godfrey.

Laurent A. Lambert
Aug 5

This looks like extortion money.

