Displaced Palestinians in tents have reportedly raised concerns about rats invading their makeshift shelters.

Amid concerns over increasing symptoms of leptospirosis, a bacterial infection transmitted by infected animals such as rats to humans through contaminated water, among the population in the Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry reportedly says there are no confirmed cases.

In a statement cited by various media outlets, the Ministry confirmed that “as part of its continuous monitoring of the epidemiological situation in the Gaza Strip, a number of suspected cases of Leptospirosis were identified.”

It said that these cases were handled in accordance with approved protocols, “with the necessary samples taken and sent for testing at specialized laboratories outside the Strip.”

“The ministry clarifies that all laboratory test results came back negative, and to date there are no confirmed cases of this disease recorded in the Gaza Strip, categorically denying the accuracy of circulating reports claiming confirmed infections,” the statement added.

Dire Circumstances, Lack of Basics

Displaced people in tents have complained repeatedly about rats invading their makeshift shelters and devouring food and bread, which is difficult to store away from the tents due to the lack of basic necessities and the surrounding rubble, according to Al-Jazeera Arabic. As temperatures plummet, the combination of weather conditions, rodents, rainwater, and sewage has compounded the suffering of the residents, the report noted.

The ministry “reassures our people that preventive medicine teams continue to work around the clock to monitor the health situation, and that any updates will be announced through official channels,” the statement said.

Symptoms of the infection reportedly include sudden fever accompanied by severe headaches, muscle pain, chills, nausea and red eyes.

Animal Feces, Sewage

Dr. Rami al-Salout, a consultant in internal medicine, told Al-Jazeera Arabic that the environment in Gaza, including the spread of waste and water contaminated with animal feces and sewage, all contribute to the spread of viral diseases, including respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, and hepatitis A.

He said that the risk of contracting these diseases increases with the severe overcrowding in displacement camps and the onset of winter, leading to the transmission of infections among displaced people.

The doctor also explained that weakened immunity, especially among those with chronic illnesses, increases the risk of complications, given the fertile environment for disease in Gaza.

Israel’s Blockade on Essential Supplies

An environmental expert and official, Saeed Al-Aklouk, an environmental expert and the official responsible for water and sanitation monitoring at the Ministry of Health, also warned of the increased risk of diseases being transmitted from rodents to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Aklouk told Al-Jazeera Arabic that Gaza lacks advanced specialized laboratory tests to detect new cases of disease, especially DNA analysis, and that the available laboratories are limited to basic testing only.

He emphasized that the problem is not solely the rubble, despite its quantity exceeding 60 million tons, but rather the prevention of the entry of materials to control disease vectors. Al-Akloul pointed out that the Israeli occupation continues to refuse entry of materials to control rodents, mosquitoes, and flies, depriving the relevant authorities of any effective mechanism to control these pests.

Al-Aklouk added that local authorities, in cooperation with UN programs, have been working for over a month to bring in disease vector control materials, but all attempts have failed. He emphasized that the stock of control materials within the Strip is completely depleted, including insecticides and flea control products, which were widely used during the past summer.

He warned that the continuation of this situation means that the environment in Gaza will remain conducive to the spread of various epidemics, not just one disease. He stressed that every day of delay increases the risk of disease outbreaks among the population.

Bodies among Rubble

Al-Aklouk noted a significant change in the behavior of rodents and stray animals, which have become bolder and have begun attacking citizens, with reported cases of bites inside tents.

He attributed this to several factors, including the remains of bodies among rubble.

He pointed out that there are approximately one million tons of waste piled up in unsuitable locations, while the sector produces about 1,300 tons of waste daily, which is dumped in undesignated areas within neighborhoods, markets, and residential zones, thus promoting the spread of rodents and insects.

Al-Akloul warned that the continued absence of comprehensive environmental and health solutions, and the prevention of the entry of pest control materials, poses a real threat to public health, with a risk of escalating epidemics.

Over 71,000 Killed

Starting on October 7, 2023, the Israeli military, with American support, launched a genocidal war against the people of Gaza. This campaign has so far resulted in the deaths of over 71,200 Palestinians, with more than 171,000 wounded. The vast majority of the population has been displaced, and the destruction of infrastructure is unprecedented since World War II. Thousands of people are still missing.

In addition to the military assault, the Israeli blockade has caused a man-made famine, leading to the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians—mostly children—with hundreds of thousands more at risk.

Despite widespread international condemnation, little has been done to hold Israel accountable. The nation is currently under investigation for genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

