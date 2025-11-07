Ehud Barak and Jeffrey Epstein. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

Corporate media has completely ignored the bombshell disclosure that Jeffrey Epstein was involved with ex-Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Barak and closely connected to the Israeli Mossad.

Leaked email exchanges between disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak reveal what has long been labeled a “conspiracy theory”: the notorious child-sex trafficker worked for Israel.

Two ground-breaking stories were recently released, citing documents originally obtained by a hacker group called ‘Handala’, proving Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to the Israeli Mossad. Both The (b)(7)(D) Investigations and, later, Drop Site News published stories covering these leaked materials and what they show yet across the Western corporate media, the story is nowhere to be seen.

A shocking revelation from the email exchanges is that Epstein himself was not only corresponding with Israel’s former Prime Minister, Ehud Barak, regarding private matters, but was deeply invested in Israel’s foreign policy successes regionally.

Particularly, the issue with which Epstein was involved and has been exposed through these email exchanges was that of overthrowing the Syrian government. Not only had Epstein sought to connect Barak to his contacts in Russia, with the intent of facilitating a Moscow-led ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad, he had even worked to edit and craft an opinion piece that the former Israeli Prime Minister was attempting to get published on the topic in 2013.

Epstein had sent Barak a title recommendation and added points to the article to make it sound more urgent. The opinion piece was originally turned down by the likes of the New York Times and Washington Post, but was later published by The Telegraph without Epstein’s more aggressive additions.

Later that same year, after threats were made by US President Barack Obama against Syria, Epstein reached out to the former Israeli Prime Minister to suggest that it was time to publish an op-ed with his title and commentary, to which Barak agreed.

Epstein offered his advice on what propaganda he should use in order to place pressure on the US to attack Iran, commenting the following:

“I would use the opportunity to compare it with Iran. The solutions become more complex with time not less. i think many people would like your views on egypt. syria, etc. russias role.? i think you might point out the gassing of ‘women and children’ is an expressions from the 20th centry. women are no longer equiv to children. civilians. vs combatants . only.”

Bear in mind that Jeffrey Epstein had previously been sentenced in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor so, at this stage, his character was already well known. This, however, did not halt his relationship with the Mossad, Israel and, in particular, Ehud Barak.

Epstein was instrumental in Israel’s attempted strategy to work with the Russian leadership in order to facilitate a political transition inside Syria that would remove its government. Although this did not work at the time, there were still initiatives set to get rid of Syria’s chemical weapons programme under Russian supervision. Interestingly, in the end, although many years later, a similar kind of transition of power, resulting in the removal of Assad, ended up unfolding.

The infamous sex-trafficker’s connections with Israel are clear-cut and, through his email correspondence, it is clear that he was concerned with Tel Aviv’s ability to effect regime change inside Syria in order to weaken both Iran and Hezbollah.

Despite all of this information now being verified and out in the open, if you Google search “Jeffrey Epstein Mossad”, both the top results to pop up and the AI-generated summary refer to the claim as a “conspiracy theory”. Even a Time Magazine article, quoting former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, denying the affiliation between Mossad and Epstein appears.

What should be a bombshell story, worthy of being reported upon across the corporate media perspective, has been collectively ignored.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

– Robert Inlakesh is a journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker. He focuses on the Middle East, specializing in Palestine. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.