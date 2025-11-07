The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stormy Weathers's avatar
Stormy Weathers
Nov 8Edited

A Nation Under Blackmail By Whitney Webb:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2iED4d63GGY

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Les Johnston's avatar
Les Johnston
Nov 9

Epstein and Mossad opens the door to explanations of many events which seem to disconnected at the time. However, the involvement of Mossad opens the door to account for blackmail, sex trafficking of minors and the silence of the western media. As the knowledge of Israeli activities expands, the informed public has the opportunity to undo the "most civilised" terrorist state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture