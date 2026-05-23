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Graham Vincent's avatar
Graham Vincent
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Strange how this settler-colonial tragedy is mirrored by Israeli & US-backed Moroccan occupation at the other side of North Africa, in Western Sahara. That would appear to be the model for Israel: to expel the residents behind a mine-infested berm, in someone else's country.

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