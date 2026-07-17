Israel has removed a key legal obstacle to Ben-Gvir’s proposal to surround prisons holding Palestinian detainees with crocodile-filled moats.

Key Developments

Israel reclassified crocodiles, allowing government agencies to keep them under regulated conditions.

The move clears a major legal obstacle to Itamar Ben-Gvir’s proposal for crocodile-filled moats around prisons.

Israeli media reported that prison officials have already begun studying the plan’s feasibility.

Around 9,500 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israel under harsh conditions widely condemned by rights organizations.

What initially appeared to many as an outlandish political proposal has moved a step closer to reality.

Israel has taken a significant legal step toward implementing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s controversial proposal to surround prisons holding Palestinian detainees with crocodile-filled moats, according to Hebrew media reports.

The move follows a decision by Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman to reclassify crocodiles as “managed wild animals,” allowing Israeli government agencies—including the Israel Prison Service—to keep the reptiles under specified conditions.

According to Israel’s Channel 7, the legal change removes one of the principal obstacles that had prevented the proposal from advancing.

Previously, crocodiles were classified as protected wild animals and could only be kept in licensed zoological facilities.

Legal Barrier Removed

Hebrew media reported that the decision follows months of discussions surrounding Ben-Gvir’s proposal, which he unveiled roughly six months ago as part of plans for a new high-security prison designed to hold Palestinian detainees.

The proposal calls for surrounding the prison with waterways inhabited by crocodiles to deter escape attempts.

Channel 13 reported that the project—dubbed the “crocodile prison” by Israeli media—had previously stalled after objections from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

The new legal classification removes that obstacle, allowing state institutions to keep crocodiles under government supervision.

Prison Service Studying Feasibility

According to Channel 7, the Israel Prison Service has already begun examining how such a facility could operate.

The broadcaster reported that prison officials have visited zoos to study crocodile handling, maintenance and care requirements as part of preliminary feasibility assessments.

Officials cited by the report argued that crocodile-filled moats could both strengthen prison security and reduce personnel costs by limiting the need for conventional perimeter guards.

Israeli media also reported that the project would require a substantial financial investment.

A juvenile crocodile costs approximately $8,000, while an adult animal can cost as much as $20,000, according to Channel 7.

Neither the Israel Prison Service nor Ben-Gvir’s office immediately commented on whether a final decision had been made regarding the construction of such a facility or where it would be located.

Ben-Gvir’s Prison Policies

Ben-Gvir has repeatedly advocated harsher conditions for Palestinian detainees since taking office as Israel’s national security minister.

His policies have included tightening prison conditions, reducing detainees’ access to basic necessities and increasing restrictions inside Israeli detention facilities.

The latest proposal comes amid mounting international scrutiny over conditions in Israeli prisons.

According to Palestinian prisoner organizations, approximately 9,500 Palestinians are currently imprisoned by Israel, including women and children.

Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations have documented widespread reports of torture, starvation, medical neglect, physical abuse and deaths in Israeli custody since the beginning of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Rights groups have repeatedly called for independent international investigations into detention conditions, arguing that the treatment of Palestinian prisoners violates international humanitarian and human rights law.

If implemented, Ben-Gvir’s proposal would represent one of the most unusual and controversial prison security measures ever formally advanced by an Israeli government minister, further intensifying concerns over the treatment of Palestinian detainees in Israeli custody.

(Anadolu, Israeli Media, PC)