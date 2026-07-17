The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Leckenby's avatar
Michael Leckenby
3d

When you think that they can’t possibly get any lower they dig down another level

Reply
Share
Bet Kurt's avatar
Bet Kurt
3d

There is no more words to describe what's happening

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture