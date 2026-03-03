Trump threatened to cut trade with Spain after Madrid refused US use of its bases for Iran operations.

Key Developments

Trump said he told Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to “cut off all dealings with Spain.”

Spain refused US authorization to use Rota and Morón bases for Iran-related strikes.

The UK rejected “regime change from the skies” while permitting limited defensive cooperation.

The dispute reflects widening political divisions within NATO.

‘Cut Off All Dealings With Spain’

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Spain over NATO spending and its refusal to facilitate US military operations from Spanish soil.

“In fact, I told Scott to cut off all dealings with Spain,” Trump said from the Oval Office, referring to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“It started when every European nation, at my request, made 5%, which they should be doing. Everybody was enthusiastic — Germany, everybody — but Spain didn’t do it,” he said.

Addressing Spain’s decision on base access, Trump added, “And that’s all right, we can use their bases if we want. We can just fly in and use it. Nobody is going to tell us not to use it. They were unfriendly.”

His remarks followed Spain’s refusal to authorize the use of the Rota naval base and Morón air base for operations connected to US strikes on Iran.

Spain: Base Use Must Respect Sovereignty

Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said the use of US bases in Spain must comply with Spanish sovereignty and bilateral agreements.

“The use of the bases must respect our sovereignty and the agreements in force,” Albares said, Reuters reported.

It further reported that Spain would not allow the Rota and Morón bases to be used for attacks on Iran.

Following Madrid’s decision, flight-tracking data showed US aircraft departing from the Spanish bases.

Spain hosts significant US military assets under a long-standing bilateral defense cooperation framework. However, operational use of those facilities requires Spanish government authorization.

Spain’s Position on Gaza

The dispute unfolds against the backdrop of Spain’s distinct political stance on Israel’s genocide on Gaza.

In May 2024, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Spain’s recognition of the State of Palestine, stating: “Recognition is not against anyone; it is in favor of peace,” Reuters reported at the time.

Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles described Israel’s war on Gaza in May 2024 as a “real genocide.”

Spain has also advocated within the European Union for a ceasefire in Gaza and supported international legal scrutiny of Israel’s conduct during the war.

These positions have differentiated Spain from Washington, which has maintained military and diplomatic backing for Israel during its genocidal campaign in Gaza.

“Regime Change From the Skies”

For its part, the United Kingdom adopted a more calibrated stance.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer told lawmakers that Britain does not support “regime change from the skies.”

At the same time, it is reported that Britain accepted US use of its bases for limited “defensive” strikes related to Iranian missile threats.

The differing approaches of Spain and the UK highlight varying European responses to Washington’s expanding military posture in the Middle East.

Broader NATO Implications

Trump framed his criticism primarily around NATO burden-sharing and defense spending targets. He has repeatedly urged European allies to increase military expenditures to five percent of GDP.

Spain has faced pressure over its defense spending levels, which remain below NATO’s higher benchmarks.

The current dispute, however, extends beyond budgetary targets. It intersects with Madrid’s foreign policy posture on the Middle East in general, and its insistence that US military operations from Spanish territory comply with Spanish law and sovereignty.

As regional tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran intensify, the disagreement between Washington and Madrid underscores the strain within NATO as alliance members navigate divergent political and strategic priorities.

(The Palestine Chronicle)