The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adriana IGV's avatar
Adriana IGV
8h

Spain and Ireland in all whole Europe, without being perfect, are the countries that have taken International Law, and human DECENCY as standards to preserve.

Reply
Share
roger hawcroft's avatar
roger hawcroft
8hEdited

Congratulations Spain. It is long past time that all moral, ethical, peace desiring nations cut off dealings with the US until it elects a president who respect international and internal USA law and stops making or supporting *war*. That he believes that he deserves a 'Peace Prize' is a totally insane notion. Trump's actions have probably caused more harm, death and destruction, as well as more disruption to world trade, national economies and world order, in a matter of months than so-called or actual 'terrorist' groups or individuals have in decades.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture